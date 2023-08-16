More than a fortnight after communal clashes brought Haryana to a near standstill, self-proclaimed cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, a member of the Bajrang Dal, has been arrested by the police from Faridabad near his house. CCTV footage from the area showed plain-clothes policemen armed with sticks and guns, catching him after a long chase.

Bajrangi’s arrest comes after an FIR was filed against him on the complaint by Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Usha Kundu at Sadar Nuh police station Tuesday. The charges against him include assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty; voluntarily causing harm to deter a public worker from doing duty; rioting; and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

But who is Bittu Bajrangi? What his is connection to the Nuh violence that first broke out on 31 July? Here’s what we know.

Life of Bittu Bajrangi

Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Raj Kumar, is a fruit and vegetables trader at the Gazipur market and Dabua maket in Faridabad. Three years ago, he also began running his own cow vigilante group, called the Gau Raksha Bajrang Force.

He is also known associate of wanted ‘cow vigilante’ Monu Manesar, who has also been linked to the violence in Nuh.

According to reports, Bajrangi is known for leading rallies against ‘love jihad’ and putting up posts on social media, asking his followers to boycott shops run by Muslims.

Before his arrest on 15 August, Bajrangi has been named as an accused in at least five cases of hate speech and hurting religious sentiments.

Bajrangi’s link to Nuh violence

Prior to his arrest on 15 August, Bajrangi has also been linked to the clashes that broke out in Haryana’s Nuh on 31 July and an FIR was registered against him for posting threatening videos and creating religious frenzy.

The video in mention shows Bajrangi in saffron attire with a song with threatening lyrics playing in the background. The soundtrack in the video, which has gone viral since then and been attributed to provoking people, features lyrics “Goli pe goli chalengi, baap toh baap rahega (gunshots will be exchanged, the father will remain the father).”

When asked about the video earlier, Bajrangi had told India Today, “I had just answered those who had threatened me.” He had further claimed that he received threats two days before the rally that he will be duly ‘welcomed’ if he attends the rally.

He had on 31 July also posted another video in which he said, “phool mala tayyar rakho (keep flowers and garlands ready)” and “tumhara jija aa raha hai (your brother-in-law is coming)”, an indication to the presence of his associate Monu Manesar at the VHP’s Brij Mandal Yatra.

Besides the provocative videos posted on social media, the police have also said that Bajrangi and his associates wielded illegal weapons during the VHP procession. He was seen by officials brandishing weapons in the air and when authorities confiscated the weapons, he snatched them from a police vehicle.

ASP Usha Kundu’s complaint against Bajrangi, stated: “On 31 July, during my duties related to maintaining law and order for the Jal Abhishek Yatra, around 12.30 pm, 300 metres away from Nalhar temple, I encountered a group of 15-20 individuals going towards the temple. We had asked people not to carry weapons during the yatra and during a peace committee meeting, this was reiterated to organisers.”

“Some of them were carrying swords and trident-like weapons. With the assistance of my staff, I managed to prevent them from using these weapons and causing harm. One individual, Bittu Bajrangi, identified through social media, along with his associates, attempted to snatch these weapons from my fellow police officers and me,” the complaint stated.

When asked earlier about carrying weapons at the rally, Bajrangi claimed that the swords carried by a few participants were for rituals. “A few people were carrying weapons but they were all licensed. And swords that we carry are used for puja, for weddings, for rituals; they are not used for murders,” he was quoted as telling India Today.

Haryana violence

On 31 July, communal clashes first broke out in Haryana’s Nuh after a mob tried to stop the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. Stones were pelted and cars were set on fire, with the violence spilling over into neighbouring Gurugram and other areas.

The violence claimed the lives of six people, including a Muslim cleric in Gurugram. Public and private property across the state was damaged, and the administration had to call in central troops to quell the situation.

It was only on Monday that mobile internet services were restored in Nuh and curfew was also been relaxed for Monday and Tuesday between 6 am and 8 pm, during which people’s movement will not be restricted. On 11 August, schools and other educational institutions in Nuh also reopened after they were closed due to violence. The services of the Haryana State Transport buses were also restored.

According to the Haryana government, 176 people have been arrested, 90 detained, and 93 FIRs have been registered in connection with the clashes which also spread to the adjoining areas of Haryana including Delhi, Rajasthan's Bhiwani, etc.

