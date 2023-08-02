Haryana communal violence: Did the police fail to act on time in Nuh?

Bollywood has often portrayed the police as the one being the last on the scene and unprepared. And it seems reel turned real in Haryana, as the authorities were caught on the back foot as violence first broke out in Nuh and then spread to Gurugram, Faridabad, and Palwal districts.

The clashes have claimed the lives of five people, including a young imam of a mosque, and injured at least another 50 people. The communal violence, which started in Nuh over a procession and then spread to other parts of Haryana, has also caused significant damage to public and private property.

Amid this violence and destruction, many are asking: Did the police fail to gauge already simmering tensions in Nuh?

The widespread violence

Since the initial clashes that occurred in Nuh on Monday, violence has spread to other parts of the state. Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, shutting of schools for a second consecutive day and suspension of internet services. There’s also a ban on the sale of loose petrol or diesel. Moreover, many office-goers have opted to stay home and opt for the work from home.

The police, according to a Times of India report, have until Tuesday evening registered 44 FIRs and arrested 80 people.

On Tuesday night, several shops and shanties were set on fire in Gurugram’s sector 70. In Palwal district, a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Earlier in the day too, people set fire to a roadside eatery in Gurugram’s Badshahpur. Some shops in the market nearby were also vandalised.

This violence was preceded by a mob targeting the Anjuman Masjid in Gurugram’s sector 57. Police said the slogan-shouting mob pelted stones and opened fire at the four people inside the mosque and eventually set the place on fire.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar reacting to the unfolding violence said that the Nuh incident appeared to be a part of a big conspiracy and warned of strict action against the culprits. “No rioter will be spared,” he said.

His minister, Anil Vij, echoed a similar statement, alleging the violence was engineered. “Somebody masterminded it but I don’t want to reach any conclusions. We will investigate this and every single person responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

Signs of simmering tension

While the country is aghast at the clashes, there were telltale signs of escalating tensions between the two sides.

Prior to the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Nuh procession – the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra – there had been rumours circulating that murder-accused Monu Manesar, who has been absconding for the past six months, would participate in the religious procession, angering many.

Police officials say Manesar did not ultimately come for the yatra but even his perceived presence raised tempers in Nuh as locals have been for long demanding his arrest complaining how he has been available for media interviews but the police have not been able to catch him.

In fact, some people had posted provocative messages warning him not to come to Nuh for the demonstration. One such person, identified as Mohammad Sabir Khan, posted on social media and threatened that “if Monu Manesar came to Mewat for the procession, everything would be burnt down”. An India Today report stated that the post, which went viral, was attached with a video that showed cylinders and other inflammable material. Notably, the video was shared hours before the VHP procession started.

Even Haryana lawmakers had been aware of the build-up of the tension between the two communities with Congress MLA Maman Khan even stating in the Haryana Assembly last week that there would be dangerous consequences to Manesar’s presence in Mewat region.

Police Speak

With the signs of an attack being imminent, the question then to be asked is – where was the police?

Many have claimed that the authorities faltered in Nuh – they failed to pick up on the simmering tensions between the two groups, local intelligence units failed to gather information from the ground and there was no police presence at the time when the procession began despite rumours that the infamous gau rakshak Monu Manesar would be present.

When asked about their apparent failures, Narender Bijarniya, Nuh’s acting Superintendent of Police told NDTV, “Mewat is known for its composite culture and brotherhood. This violence has been instigated by some people through social media. A grand religious procession used to go through ancient temples here, this is the first time it has seen violence. Some troublemakers caused it through social media posts.”

On the matter of the videos about warning of violence on social media, Bijarniya added that they never imagined such large scale violence could happen there. “We have been monitoring social media, and the district police had made arrangements accordingly. We never imagine such large scale violence could happen. There have been shortcomings, no doubt, that’s why the violence happened. Top officials are investigating it now to ensure this doesn’t happen anywhere again,” he said.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwa said that an investigation into the communal clashes was underway. “Internet services have been suspended for three days. Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Curfew orders have been given… We appeal to all to maintain peace. All stranded people have been rescued,” he said.

With inputs from agencies