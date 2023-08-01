Haryana is on edge after communal clashes broke out between two groups on Monday. At least five people, including two Home Guards, have been killed, and 45 people have been injured. The violence, which started in Nuh spread to neighbouring Gurugram.

How did the violence start in Nuh?

The tension broke out during a religious procession in Nuh’s Khedla Mod. The Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was stopped by a group of young men.

As the mob tried to disrupt the procession, the two sides came to loggerheads. Stones were pelted and cars were set on fire, and as Home Guards intervened, they were shot at, said the police.

More than 100 vehicles were burnt and people sort refuge in the Nalkeshwar Temple from where the procession was scheduled to begin. Over 150 new motorcycles were looted from a showroom in the area and a cyber police station was attacked by miscreants. Central paramilitary forces were rushed in last night to get a grip on the situation in Nuh and a curfew has been imposed.

The violence was reportedly triggered after Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante accused of lynching two Muslim men, circulated a video on Sunday, announcing that he would be part of the procession and urged people to join in large numbers. The murder accused has been absconding since February after the killings.

While Manesar did not attend the yatra his message made locals in Nuh, a minority-dominated area, angry. They have been long demanding that the cow vigilante be arrested and that while he would give media interviews police have been unable to apprehend him.

Also read: Nuh violence: Who is gau rakshak Monu Manesar at the centre of communal clashes?

How did the tension spread to Gurugram?

The violence continued to escalate and the mob went on a rampage targeting government and private vehicles. By Monday evening, rioting was reported from the Gurugram-Sohna highway, where cars were set ablaze and stones were thrown at the police, sources told NDTV.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, a mosque in Gurugram was set on fire and a naib iman was killed. A mob of 70 to 80 people opened fire during the incident during which the cleric and another man were injured. The former reportedly had stab injuries.

A group of men attacked the Anjuman Jama Masjid located in Sector 57 a little past midnight. While fire tenders put out the blaze, raids were conducted throughout the night and several attackers were rounded up.

Police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said, “Security around places of worship has been tightened. Police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace.”

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh told NDTV, “Twenty companies of paramilitary have been sent. Nuh’s incident has had an impact on Gurugram as well. Yesterday, there was an attack on a mosque in Gurugram in which two people including the imam were shot. Five people have been detained in this case.”

Could the clashes be averted?

Tension has been simmering in Nuh since Sunday, a day before the yatra was scheduled. The procession was attacked soon after it kick-started with stones being pelted from rooftops by members of another community, reports News18, indicating that the violence was pre-planned.

A senior official with the central government told News18 that the incident seemed a failure on the part of the Haryana police despite clear indications on Sunday itself that tempers were running high ahead of the yatra that was to start on Monday.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said that he suspected conspiracy behind the communal clashes. “Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this,” he told the media.

“We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the masterminds,” he added.

What is the situation right now?

Haryana is on alert and police have registered 20 cases and detained more than 20 people in connection with the communal violence. They are also scanning footage from security cameras to zero in on rioters.

The situation in Nuh continued to be tense even as there were no reports of any fresh violence. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, reports news agency PTI. Thirteen companies of paramilitary forces have been stationed and six more will be deployed.

Internet services have been suspended in Nuh until Wednesday to curb the “intense communal tension” and stop the spread of rumours. They have also been suspended in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar areas in Gurugram. There is no curfew in Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram. However, Section 144 is imposed to avoid any untoward incident in these districts, reports News18.

Around 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to Faridabad and the Delhi Police is on alert, stepping up security in sensitive areas.

A meeting of both communities called by the Nuh deputy commissioner was held in Sohna. A committee has been formed, which will try to broker peace between the warring sides. Gurugram Police are expected to take out a flag march in Sohana on Tuesday.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions in Gurugram and Faridabad districts were shut on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies