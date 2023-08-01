Conspiracy behind Nuh communal clashes, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij; curfew imposed in violence-hit district
'...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this,' said the Minister
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday claimed that there is a controversy behind the Nuh clashes where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.
He said that the situation is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit district.
“The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district… Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this,” said the Minister.
“We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved,” he added.
While the situation in Nuh continues to be tense, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday.
Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.
Schools and colleges have been shut in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.
Two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “strictest action” will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
“Today’s incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.
