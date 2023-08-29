India is gearing up to host the G20 Summit next week, which is expected to see the presence of 43 heads of state. To ensure foolproof security of the dignitaries, New Delhi will be transformed into a fortress for which arrangements have already begun.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for 9-10 September at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Delhi. From traffic restrictions to beefing up security, let’s look at how New Delhi is leaving no stone unturned for the mega event.

Securing the foreign dignitaries

As many as 700 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will be responsible for the security of 43 foreign leaders arriving in New Delhi for the G20 summit, reported Hindustan Times (HT).

All these personnel have previous National Security Guards (NSG) or Special Protection Group (SPG) experience.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) troops will be in charge of the security of the spouses and family members of these leaders.

“These 700-plus personnel are all trained in dignitary protection. They will be working with their foreign counterparts (personal security) of the respective heads of state and function like the SPG does,” a CRPF official told the newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

SPG, consisting of only elite officers from the police, paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), is in charge of the security of India’s Prime Minister.

“A refresher course in VIP security has been given to those who have handled high-profile VIPs in their previous stints with SPG or NSG. It is almost like the 10-week training that is given to commandos. Soft skills have also been imparted about cultural sensibilities of the 18 countries whose delegates are expected to visit,” an officer dealing with VIP security told CNN-News18.

According to Live Hindustan, foreign intelligence agencies of almost every country participating in the G20 summit are in contact with India’s RAW and IB for the protection of their respective leaders.

India has also readied several backup vehicles to ferry the dignitaries. Nearly 4,000 Delhi Police personnel, mostly in plain clothes, will be present at the G20 venue in Pragati Maidan, CNN-News18 reported.

Hotel security

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and NSG will take charge in case an intervention is required in the hotels where the foreign dignitaries will be staying, noted News18.

As per a Times of India (TOI) report, hotels will have “House Intervention Teams” or HIT squads, comprising Delhi Police officers and NSG commandos, in order to tackle any hostage crisis during the summit. Equipped with arms such as Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles and American Glock 17 pistols, HIT teams are trained in urban warfare in closed spaces.

These will be different from special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams which will be present outside the designated hotels, TOI reported. In case of any hostage crisis, HIT members will have the support of snipers who will have a view of the hotel galleries.

IAF and NSG will carry out slithering drills at designated hotels this week to check if commandos can land via choppers in case of emergencies, as per News18.

QRT, drones and more

More than 450 quick response teams (QRT) of police and disaster management units will be stationed at the G20 summit venue, 23 designated hotels and routes taken by the foreign leaders, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

To further heighten the security, seven disaster management teams will remain deployed at strategic locations, including four hotels, Pragati Maidan, Rajghat and IARI-PUSA (Indian Agricultural Research Institute).

From the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport route to their designated hotels, 69 explosive detection dogs from the K9 squad of the police will be placed at critical sites across the National Capital, Indian Express reported.

Most of these canines are trained in explosive detection, some in sniffing out narcotics and others are tracker dogs.

“The dogs will be deployed along with two handlers each as part of the anti-sabotage check team during the summit. They will be deployed round-the-clock outside the airport, hotels where the dignitaries will be staying, and places they will visit,” a senior police officer told the newspaper.

The Indian Army’s anti-sabotage teams comprising more than 5,000 personnel will help in keeping the National Capital safe, reported Times Now.

As per PTI, as many as 80 teams of doctors and 130 ambulances are preparing to handle any health emergencies that may arise during the summit. Security personnel and health experts are ready to deal with any kind of threat – terror, nuclear, biological and chemical.

Around 66 fire tenders will be parked at the G20 venue and designated hotels, reported the news agency.

As per News18, bomb disposal, anti-drone, anti-biological and chemical weapon units are also on standby. The anti-drone units with specialised guns and jamming devices will be stationed at the G20 venue.

AI or Artificial Intelligence-powered cameras are being used to alert security if anyone is found scaling the walls or depicting unusual body movements during the summit, reported The New Indian Express (TNIE).

According to Times Now, anti-drone systems that can be mounted on vehicles will monitor airborne threats.

Restricted traffic movement

Over 10,000 traffic police personnel will oversee smooth vehicular movement during the summit, as per the TNIE report.

The entry of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) into the National Capital will be barred during the summit days. Only goods vehicles carrying essential commodities like milk, vegetables, ration items, medicines, and petroleum products will be allowed, HT reported.

While interstate buses can enter Delhi, they will have terminating points on the Ring Road. Vehicles already in Delhi will have to face traffic diversions. Arrangements will be made for passengers travelling to Indira Gandhi International (IGI), New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway stations during the summit days.

Moreover, about 160 domestic flights to and from IGI Airport were reportedly cancelled between 8 and 10 September due to the G20 summit.

These traffic restrictions will remain in place till 10 September 10, as per TNIE.

With inputs from agencies