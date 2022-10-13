Firstpost Podcast| Explained Mahakal Lok: Revamp of Ujjain, to boost tourism and enhance India's soft power

Mahakal Corridor Inauguration LIVE: 'Construction of grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya going on at full speed,' says PM The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country