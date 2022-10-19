Explained: Why Shashi Tharoor's loss in Congress polls will hurt party

In the wake of his defeat by Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor released a statement saying, “I believe the revival of our party has truly begun.”

Tharoor said the elections, irrespective of the outcome, had “ultimately strengthened the party” and he looks “forward to working with Congress colleagues to face the challenges ahead.”

While it is a nice sentiment from Tharoor, it is to be noted that the statement comes just hours after his camp alleged ‘irregularities’ in the presidential polls and stating that the Congress leader did not contest the election to accept ‘business as usual’.

Let’s take a look at why Shashi Tharoor’s defeat will hurt the Congress:

Allegations will only add to perception of favouritism

Despite the Gandhis’ statements that they would stay neutral, Kharge was widely seen as being backed by the First Family.

Now the slew of allegations made by Tharoor’s team will only add to perception that the Gandhi family played favourites.

As per The Times of India, the letter written by Salman Soz addressed to Madhusudan Mistry, the Central Election Authority chief, claimed the election process in UP is “devoid of credibility and integrity” and a “challenge to the CEA’s authority”.

“AICC secretaries who are in-charge of Uttar Pradesh but belong to different states were present in Lucknow at the PCC headquarters and visiting different booths,” the letter read.

The letter claimed Pradeep Narwal, Tauqeer Alam and Dheeraj Gurjar were ‘influencing voters’ with their presence and other senior leaders were directing voters to cast their ballots.

“We did not contest this election to accept business as usual. We are ready to fight for the integrity of this election. Winning or losing matters little given that both contestants are part of the same family,” the letter read, as per Hindustan Times.

Tharoor later tweeted it was ‘unfortunate’ that a strictly internal letter was leaked.

It was unfortunate that a strictly internal letter to the CEA was leaked to the media. I hope this clarification by @SalmanSoz ends an unnecessary controversy. This election was meant to strengthen @INCIndia, not to divide it. Let’s move on. https://t.co/VgkFhjt7GY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 19, 2022



Soz, who penned the letter, said discussions were held with the election authority and a fair inquiry was promised. “We have agreed for the counting to continue and our team looks forward to the results,” Salman Soz tweeted.

This isn’t even the first time the Tharoor camp charged the establishment with favouring Kharge.

Tharoor earlier in October hinted at an “uneven playing field” and accused several Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of welcoming and meeting his rival Mallikarjun Kharge but ignoring him when he visited them.

“…In several PCCs, leaders welcomed and met Kharge sahab. Wasn’t done for me. I visited PCCs but PCC chiefs weren’t available. Not complaining, but do you not see a difference in treatment?” asked Tharoor.

But even worse was the bad optics of Rahul, the former Congress president, letting the results slip even before the official announcement was made.

“I can’t comment on the Congress president’s role, that’s for Kharge to comment on,” Rahul said at a press conference in Andhra Pradesh, as per NDTV. “The president will decide what my role is and how I am to be deployed… that you have to ask Kharge ji and Sonia ji.”

He further said he would, like every member of the party, “report to” Kharge.

Kharge’s election business as usual

While the letter from the Tharoor camp railed against ‘business as usual’, that’s exactly what Kharge’s victory means for the Congress.

Kharge is a Gandhi loyalist to the core.

In 2004, when Dharam Narayan Singh was made the Karnataka chief minister, Kharge’s supporters begged him to express his dissatisfaction with Sonia Gandhi and decline the ministerial berth.

However, Kharge turned them down, saying he never went against the Gandhis and would not embarrass them.

As per NDTV, few expect any radical changes with Kharge at the helm.

As this piece in The Hindu noted, “Kharge does not move the needle for the Congress. As president, he is unlikely to move or move anything.”

Tharoor misses out

The Congress missed a chance by not elevating Tharoor to its top post.

As this piece in The Hindu noted, “Tharoor who speaks to a constituency that is not with the Congress now. The Indian middle class is upset with the BJP but it does not look at the Congress as a viable alternative.”

The piece pointed out that Tharoor is not a native Congressman and that he represents merit, which the Congress is accused of overlooking.

“He represents ambition, aspiration, and dynamism, which the middle class thinks the party lacks,” the piece noted.

The piece lamented that Tharoor was the leader the Congress needs, but would not get.

Sadly, it was proven correct.

With inputs from agencies

