Explained: Why over 44,000 Kia cars are being recalled across the country

Do you own a Kia Carens? There’s a chance your car may be recalled after a glitch was detected in the multi-utility vehicle.

Kia India has recalled 44,174 units of its latest model ‘Carens’ to inspect and fix any potential error in airbag control module software.

South Korean automaker @Kia_Worldwide Indian arm today announced a ‘Voluntary Recall campaign’ for a software update of the Kia Carens. The campaign is being to inspect any potential error in Air Bag Control module (ACU) software — Sumit Chaturvedi (@joinsumit) October 4, 2022

The auto car company said in a statement, “As a responsible corporate, the company has decided to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and if required, a software update will be provided free of cost.”

We examine what went wrong with the car that was launched early in February.

The recall

The South Korean auto car giant said that it has chosen to voluntarily recall the vehicles for inspection and, if necessary, will deliver a software update free of charge.

The recall of the cars is being done owing to potential errors in the airbag control module software.

The company added that it would speak to the owners of the concerned vehicles individually to inform them of this voluntary recall campaign.

If the customer wants his car to be inspected, he would need to make an appointment by contacting their local Kia authorised dealer.

What’s the airbag control module

The air bag control unit detects and evaluates the severity of an accident and then triggers the appropriate restraint systems. Without the module, the airbags in your vehicle would not work or would deploy during a sudden stop or collision.

The airbag control model is one of the essential car safety features that not only deploy airbags but also keeps the recording of all the driving moments. For instance, the deployment of a safety belt or the usage of the seat belt in a vehicle.

Apart from this, the airbag module also keeps a record of speed data. Moreover, it also keeps a track of speed changes to identify the severity of the collision.

Most often the airbag control module is located in the centre of the vehicle, under the radio or behind the steering wheel.

Previous recalls

This is not the first instance when a car has been recalled owing to a glitch in the airbag system.

In August, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki had announced plans to recall 166 Dzire Tour S cars for possible defects in the Airbag Control Unit. The carmaker said it would replace the Airbag Control Unit in the impacted vehicles free of cost.

Earlier, Chevrolet India, part of the US auto major General Motors, also inspected and replaced faulty airbags in around 12,000 Cruze units in the country in 2021 while appealing to leftover customers to get their vehicles inspected at the earliest. The exercise was part of the Takata Airbag recall. Millions of vehicles globally had been recalled due to defective safety airbags manufactured by Japan’s Takata Corp.

Airbags, a concern in India

In recent times, airbags have garnered a lot of attention following the demise of well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Mumbai in September.

Following this, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued a draft notification that made it mandatory for all vehicles of the M1 category, manufactured after 1 October 2022, to be fitted with six airbags.

This rule has now been deferred until October next year.

Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

This was announced by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who said that the new rule would be implemented from 1 October, 2023.

