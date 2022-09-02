Explained: What does India’s participation in Russia’s military drills Vostok-2022 mean?

India's participation at the military games, called Vostok-2022, is a continued attempt to maintain a diplomatic balance with Russia at a time when the Vladimir Putin-led country faces sanctions from the Western world for waging a war in Ukraine

Amid the long war being waged in Ukraine, Russia, on Thursday, launched Vostok-2022, sweeping military drills in the country’s east, which will continue till 7 September.

What has drawn attention to the war games is the presence of Indian and Chinese troops — in what is being considered as a message being sent by Vladimir Putin against the United States and their allies.

The Russian defence ministry said that the drills will be held at seven training grounds of the Eastern Military District and in maritime and coastal areas of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan.

Breaking down the drills

Vostok-2022 will see the participation of more than 50,000 troops and 5,000 pieces of military equipment, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships. Besides India and China, military contingents and observers from Algeria, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and the former Soviet republics of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will also participate in the war games.

The Russian defence ministry said that units of Russian Airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills, being personally overseen by Russian General Staff chief, General Valery Gerasimov along with other forces.

The Indian Army’s contingent of the Gorkha Regiment is participating in the military drills. In a statement, it said, “The Indian Army contingent comprising troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles had arrived at the exercise location and over the next seven days will undertake joint manoeuvres to include joint field training exercises, combat discussions, and firepower exercises.”

The Indian Army added that it will also look forward to sharing practical aspects and put into practice the validated drills, procedures and practice amalgamation of new technology through discussions and tactical exercises.

This year’s military drills are notably smaller than the previous edition, which was carried out in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow’s forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine.

America sees red over India

India’s participation at the games hasn’t gone down well with the United States, which has issued several sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine.

India has maintained a diplomatic balance on the issue — consistently abstaining from resolutions in the UN Security Council, General Assembly and the Human Rights Council that condemn Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to both the Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times urge for the immediate cessation of hostilities and return to the “path of diplomacy and dialogue” to resolve the conflict.

On Wednesday, the US said that it had concerns about any country “exercising with Russia while Russia wages an unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine”.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying, “The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia while Russia wages a unprovoked, brutal war against Ukraine. But, of course, every participating country will make its own decisions.”

India has dismissed US’ concerns, with Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, saying, “India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia along with a number of other countries.”

India has, however, not send its warships as part of the exercise, as it decided to stay away from the maritime component of Vostok-2022 in order to avoid hurting the sensitivity of Japan. Tokyo had objected to Moscow’s plan to hold the maritime component of Vostok-2022 close to Northern Territories — Southern Kuril Islands, claimed by both Japan and Russia.

Growing China-Russia ties

The exercise is another example of growing ties between Russia and China. The Asian giant has refused to criticise Vladmir Putin-led Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has condemned US and European sanctions against Moscow.

In return, Russia has strongly supported China amid tensions with the US caused by its House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan. Russian president Vladimir Putin compared US support for Ukraine and Taiwan, saying both were part of alleged American efforts to foment global instability.

