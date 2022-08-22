Death, destruction and hope: How Ukrainians are surviving the six-month-old war
Back in February, Vladmir Putin had declared war on Ukraine. Since then it's been six months of sorrow and losses, but Ukrainians haven't lost all hope yet. Withstanding countless attacks, they have stayed put and giving a tough fight to the Russians
A woman carries her belongings from a building in Kharkiv that has been destroyed by Russian bombings. Six months ago in February, Russian troops invaded Ukraine which has left many dead till now. AFP
Locals look at the remains of an unexploded missile that pierced through the roof of a house in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Ever since the war began, millions have fled the country and buildings have been reduced to rubble due to Russian bombings. AFP
A man visits his mother at her home in Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine. Most homes in Lysychansk don't have electricity, water supply or phone networks since Russia invaded Ukraine. AFP
A worker cuts trees on the sidewalk of a road on the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine as a house goes up in flames. AFP
Ukrainian soldiers pass by two sisters as they carry flowers to someone's birthday celebrations amid Russian shelling. AFP
Children watch television in a shelter in the city of Severodonetsk. Ever since the war, those who couldn't manage to flee from the country have taken refuge in basements to escape air strikes. AFP
A girl bikes past a destroyed residential building in the village of Horenka, Kyiv region. AFP
A woman does her utensils in a basement where she lives to protect herself from shelling Saltivka district of Kharkiv. According to several media reports, around 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died as a result of the war. AFP
Residents cook food outside a damaged apartment building in Mariupol. Ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia might attempt "something particularly ugly". AFP
An elderly woman sits in a yard in front of a damaged building in Mariupol. AFP