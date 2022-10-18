Explained: What are green crackers and why should we use them this Diwali?

Diwali is just around the corner and many states seeing a dip in air quality levels have imposed a ban on crackers, while some have allowed for the sale and bursting of green crackers.

As people line up to buy this variant of firecrackers, we decode how they are different from the traditional ones, what makes them less polluting and which states are allowing them.

What are green crackers?

Before we get into how green crackers are different from traditional ones and how they are less polluting, let’s understand what they are.

Green crackers are low-emission crackers free of harmful chemicals like sulphur nitrates, arsenic, magnesium, sodium, lead, and barium.

They were developed and designed by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) in 2018, as citizens of the country were left gasping for clean air with pollution levels soaring to record highs.

They are said to be manufactured from alternative raw materials to leave a lesser impact on the environment and pose lesser health risks.

It is important to note that both green crackers and traditional crackers cause pollution and people should refrain from using either.

However, green crackers cause 30 per cent less air pollution as compared to traditional ones. “Green crackers reduce emissions substantially and absorb dust and don’t contain hazardous elements like barium nitrate. Toxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less hazardous compounds. According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), green crackers are permitted only in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or poor,” Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor at PGIMER’s department of community medicine and School of Public Health, Chandigarh, was quoted as telling Indian Express.

Moreover, green crackers are also less-noise polluting. It is said that regular crackers emit about 160 decibels of sound, whereas green crackers have a sound level of 110-125 decibels.

What makes them less polluting?

Traditional fire crackers contain harmful chemicals like sulphur nitrates, arsenic, magnesium, sodium, lead, and barium.

According to experts, lead in fire crackers impact the nervous system while copper triggers respiratory tract irritation. Additionally, sodium causes skin issues and magnesium leads to mental fume fever. Cadmium not just causes anaemia but also damages the kidney while nitrate is the most harmful that causes mental impairment. The presence of nitrite causes irritation in mucous membrane, eyes and skin.

However, green crackers do not contain these chemicals. They use alternative chemicals, which makes their polluting capability lesser than the traditional ones.

What are the different types of green crackers?

India has three different types of green crackers.

SWAS – Safe Water Releaser: These kind of crackers release water vapour in the air which will suppress the dust released. It is said that these crackers reduce the particulate dust by approximately 30 per cent. They also do not comprise potassium nitrate and sulphur.

STAR – Safe Thermite Cracker: These do not contain potassium nitrate and sulphur and reduce particulate matter. They also have a reduced sound intensity.

SAFAL – Safe Minimal Aluminium: They have a minimum usage of aluminum and are far less noisy than traditional crackers.

Who can manufacture green crackers?

Not every fire-cracker company can manufacture the green option.

The formula for green crackers suggested by NEERI falls under a non-disclosure agreement, and only those manufacturers who have signed an agreement with the NEERI are permitted to manufacture the crackers.

India Today reports that presently Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi has over 1000 manufacturers involved in making the NEERI-approved concoction.

How to differentiate them at shops?

One can buy green crackers at a government-registered shop. Apart from this, one can also buy green firecrackers online.

It is said that green crackers come with a QR code and green logo, which will help the public to differentiate them from the conventional ones at shops.

Which states are allowing them this Diwali?

While some parts of India have banned all fire crackers — Delhi has banned production, storage and purchase of all types until 1 January 2023 — there are some states and Union territories that are permitting the bursting of green crackers.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has said that only the sale and use of green crackers will be allowed in West Bengal during the Kali Puja-Diwali festivals on 24 October.

Similarly, Punjab has allowed bursting green crackers on Diwali during a two-hour period from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The Chandigarh administration has also allowed the bursting of green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm for Diwali. Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said in his order that “residents of the City Beautiful will be able to burst green crackers for a specific time period”.

Haryana, too, will see the sale and bursting of only green crackers this Diwali.

In the south, Chennai police issued an advisory that only “green” firecrackers will be sold and used.

