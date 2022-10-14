Green crackers or blanket ban: Which states have imposed curbs on bursting firecrackers this Diwali?

As Diwali is on the horizon, some states and Union Territories have restricted or banned the burning of firecrackers to keep a check on pollution levels.

The air quality in cities like Delhi becomes toxic after the festival of lights and the onset of colder weather. While the National Capital has put a blanket ban on the sale and use of crackers this year, Tamil Nadu has allowed green fireworks with certain caveats.

Let’s take a look at which states have imposed curbs on firecrackers.

Delhi

The ban on the production, storage, distribution and purchase of all types of firecrackers will continue in Delhi.

This year, the Arvind Kejriwal government has also prohibited the online sale and delivery of firecrackers till 1 January 2023.

“…to save people from pollution in Delhi like last year this time also the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that lives can be saved,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said in September earlier.

Moreover, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Delhi government’s ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had moved the apex court challenging the blanket ban during the festive seasons.

Meanwhile, the apex court today (14 October) denied an urgent hearing on a plea relating to the ban on firecrackers in the National Capital and some other states.

“Sorry. We would not list that matter now. Diwali is round the corner. You come in the nick of time. People must have invested money in firecrackers business. You should have come two months earlier,” a bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Hemant Gupta said, as per PTI.

West Bengal

Only the sale and use of green crackers will be allowed in West Bengal during the Kali Puja- Diwali festivals on 24 October.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court said only green fireworks bearing QR codes would be imported and sold in Bengal.

A division bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Apurba Sinha Roy also ordered the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the police authorities to ensure only green crackers are burst during the upcoming festival season, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the bursting of less polluting and low sound-making fireworks. On Diwali, people can burn crackers in two one-hour windows: 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm.

The Chennai Police issued an advisory on Thursday, saying only “green” firecrackers will be sold and used.

“No firecrackers making more than 125 decibel of sound should be manufactured, used or sold. Chinese-made crackers should not be sold or used,” the advisory said, as per Indian Express.

“Firing of rocket crackers near huts or multi-storey flats is completely banned,” the police added.

Punjab

Punjab has allowed bursting green crackers on Diwali during a two-hour period from 8 pm to 10 pm.

“The manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined fire crackers is hereby banned in the state and only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale,” Punjab environment, science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, as per PTI.

Besides Diwali, the Punjab government has allowed the burning of firecrackers on the occasion of the ‘Prakash Purab’ of Guru Nanak Dev for an hour from 4 am to 5 am and for another hour from 9 to 10 pm on 8 November.

On Christmas and New Year’s eve, crackers are allowed for 35 minutes each from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

Haryana

Haryana has permitted the manufacture, use, and sale of only green crackers, Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said citing the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

“A complete ban has been imposed on manufacturing, selling and using all other types of firecrackers. This restriction will continue till further orders. The order will be strictly enforced in the district,” Yadav said, as per Indian Express.

Chandigarh

Green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm are allowed this Diwali in Chandigarh, reports Indian Express.

Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said in his order that “residents of the City Beautiful will be able to burst green crackers for a specific time period”.

On Gurpurab, residents can burst crackers from 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm.

Odisha

In 2020, Odisha had banned bursting firecrackers, while the next year only green crackers were allowed for two hours on Diwali.

This year, no official curbs on the sale and use of firecrackers have been notified so far in the state.

As per Kalinga TV, vendors will have to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to sell crackers.

With inputs from agencies

