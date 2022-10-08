New weapon system branch, women Agniveers from 2023: The big changes for the Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will get a new weapon system branch, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari announced today (8 October).

Speaking on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said this was the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

A new pattern of combat uniform for IAF personnel was also launched at the Air Force Day parade held at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh.

The Indian Air Force today unveiled the new combat uniform of the force, on its 90th anniversary.#IndianAirForceDay pic.twitter.com/QXQTsixjk7 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said the theme of the 90th anniversary of Air Force Day– ‘IAF: Transforming for the Future’ – emphasises on the air force’s need to transfigure itself into a ‘contemporary and future-ready force’.

Further, the Air Chief Marshal said at the Air Force Day parade that they are planning to induct female Agniveers next year.

Let’s have a look at the announcements made by the IAF chief in detail.

New weapon system branch

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said in his address that the Centre has approved a new weapon system branch for IAF officers, adding that the move will help the government to save more than Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced spending on flying training.

“On this historic occasion, it’s my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created. This will essentially be for manning of force specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft,” NDTV quoted the Air chief as saying.

Several specialised cadre officers will be inducted to handle the latest weapon systems, reports Hindustan Times.

The weapon system branch will have four sub-streams — flying, remote, intelligence and surface.

The flying stream will comprise system operators in twin-seat or multi-crew aircraft.

#WATCH | Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today announced the creation of the new weapon systems branch to handle all types of latest weapon systems in the force which would also result in a saving of Rs 3400 cr. Watch the details of the branch. (Video: IAF) pic.twitter.com/VYS9yc26I5 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The remote stream will include officers for remotely-piloted drones or aircraft.

The IAF will employ “image intelligence analysts, information warfare specialists and signal intelligence operators for remotely-piloted aircraft and space-based systems” for the intelligence stream, reports Moneycontrol.

While the surface stream will consist of commanders and operators for surface-to-air guided weapons and surface-to-surface missiles, as per Moneycontrol.

Female Agniveers in IAF

The IAF chief said they are aiming to draft women Agniveers starting next year. “Creation of infrastructure is in progress and streamlining of trade structure is being finalised,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Chaudhari also pointed out that the induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is challenging, however, it is also an “opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth in the service of the nation”.

We are also planning on induction of women Agniveers starting next year. Creation of infrastructure is in progress: IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, on the occasion of #IndianAirForceDay celebrations in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/6avbVBk7Yz — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force. In December this year, we would be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training. This number will only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing,” PTI quoted the IAF chief as saying.

Self-reliance

The IAF chief stressed that modern armed forces have to be sufficiently self-reliant to ensure minimum disruptions.

“Towards this, Atmanirbharta and Make in India is a step in the right direction,” he added.

#WATCH | The 90th-anniversary celebrations of #IndianAirForce, underway in Chandigarh. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari also present on the occasion. (Source: Indian Air Force) pic.twitter.com/e0DXXylz1M — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Chaudhari listed indigenously-built AFNET (communication network set up), the IACCS, and e-MMS as examples of IAF’s commitment to self-reliance.

“The LCA, ALH, Akash surface-to-air missile, Astra BVR, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Brahmos are a few examples of the indigenous hardware that has already been inducted and deployed in the force,” he added.

Notably, the newly inducted indigenously-built LCH, ‘Prachand’, will feature today during the Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex in Chandigarh.

Why the change in venue?

The Air Force Day parade and fly-past, held at Hindon Air Force Station in Delhi every year, were moved out to Chandigarh this time.

“In a break from tradition, we have decided to conduct the AF Day parade in Chandigarh this year and in different locations across the country from here onwards,” the IAF chief said at the parade.

Explaining the reasons behind the shift of the Air Force Day parade, a defence official told The Hindu, “One is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance that major events in National Capital should be moved out to various places across the country to enable more people to witness and engage in them.”

The official said this will also expand the scope of participation and give the opportunity to other institutions across the country. “It is also to showcase our prowess across the country,” the defence official added.

With inputs from agencies

