Delhi zoo gets 3 white tiger cubs: India's tryst with the rare wild cats

India has always been fascinated with the white tiger. In 1951, Maharaja Martand Singh came across a rare cub in Rewa, a city in Madhya Pradesh. He captured it and named it Mohan

After seven years, Delhi’s National Zoological Park welcomed three white tiger cubs on 24 August.

Born to Sita, a seven-year-old white tigress, and Vijay, also a white tiger, the three cubs are healthy and being monitored in a separate enclosure, the zoo officials told Indian Express.

With the new entrants, Delhi zoo now houses 11 tigers, of which four are white.

The National Zoological Park, which participates in the conservation breeding of tigers, said “the birth of the cubs is a big step in this direction”, as per Indian Express.

What is the history of white tigers in India? What is the reason behind their white coats? Why is World Wildlife Fund (WWF) warning against inbreeding?

Here’s a closer look at these big wild cats:

History of white tigers in India

The first-known existence of the white tiger in India dates back to 1951 when Maharaja Martand Singh came across a white tiger cub in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa.

As per Outlook Traveller, Martand Singh, Rewa’s last king, captured the cub when he was hunting in the jungles of Bandhavgarh.

The male white cub named Mohan was brought up in the royal palace in Govindgarh.

Maharaja Martand Singh bred white tigers and exported cubs to other countries after he captured Mohan, as per Condé Nast Traveller report.

Mohan is considered to be the ancestor of all white tigers in captivity today.

The breeding was carried out by mating the male species with specific tigresses carrying the white gene, and producing many white-coated offsprings which are now found in many zoos in India and abroad, as per Outlook Traveller.

According to the Rewa palace records, around eight white tigers were spotted in the first half of the 20th Century.

Reason behind the white coat

The white fur of the tiger can be attributed to a rare genetic mutation called leucism. As per WWF, this recessive gene trait is what gives the white hue to the tiger’s fur. The eyes of the white tigers are mostly blue, but can also be green or amber.

A white tiger can be bred by using two tigers with recessive genes. If two golden tigers with the recessive gene are bred, then they can produce white offspring.

Bengal tigers and white tigers

White tigers are not a separate subspecies.

As per WWF, there is one species and two recognised subspecies of tiger – the continental (Panthera tigris tigris) and the Sunda (Panthera tigris sondaica).

White tigers come from Bengal tigers, who have familiar orange coat and dark stripes. Weighing anywhere around 180-220 kg, white tigers are fast runners and good swimmers like their Bengal counterparts, as per Condé Nast Traveller.

How tiger cubs were born in Delhi zoo?

Sita was mated with Vijay, who was shifted from Lucknow zoo nearly six years ago, as part of the conservation breeding efforts of the National Zoological Park.



“The selected zoos that participate in the conservation breeding programme exchange animals amongst themselves for breeding purposes. The animal exchange ensures that there is no inbreeding. The breeding programme is also underway at the Delhi zoo for other species including rhinos,” Dharamdeo Rai, director of Delhi zoo told Indian Express.

Speaking on the seven-year gap of the birth of the three cubs, Rai said that for breeding “suitable pairs and the male and female need to accept each other”. He said that the Delhi zoo has ample population of male to female tigers and they are hopeful of getting at least eight to ten tiger cubs within a year.

In 2021, the Delhi zoo acquired two tigers from Nagpur’s Gorewada zoo for breeding purposes, Rai told Indian Express.

As per the 2018 census, India has a tiger population of 2,967.

WWF warns against inbreeding

The WWF has warned against inbreeding.

Such animals suffer from various health problems like spinal deformities, defective organs, and immune deficiencies, the organisation has warned.

The international conservation organisation furthter pointed out that adult tigers kept in captivity are expensive to care for, and thus many captive facilities kill them and sell their parts — thus contributing to illegal tiger trade.

“The reality of the situation is that white tigers aren’t an endangered species,” the WWF said.

“Their white coat is simply the result of a genetic anomaly which doesn’t require conservation. And as long as captive facilities continue to supply tigers, their parts and products into the illegal trade which fuels the demand for tiger products, wild tigers will always be at risk.”

