Bomb-making guide, 'Mission 2047' plan for 'Islamic' India: All that was recovered from PFI raids

The central agencies have reportedly recovered several ‘incriminating materials’ during the recent raids on the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

From a bomb-making guide to unaccounted cash, the agencies have shared alleged proofs of the PFI’s ‘terror links’.

Earlier in the morning today, the central government banned the PFI and its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The ban came a day after the nationwide raids on the PFI across seven states, which led to the arrest or detaining of 270 people, who allegedly have connections with the radical organisation. In a similar pan-India crackdown on the outfit by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five days ago, 106 people were arrested or detained.

What is the ‘incriminating evidence’ retrieved by central agencies during these PFI raids?

Let’s take a detailed look:

Evidence against PFI

Sources told CNN-News18, a document titled ‘a short course on how to make IEDs using easily available materials’ was recovered from Ahmed Beg Nadwi, a PFI leader in Uttar Pradesh.

A brochure and CD related to ‘Mission 2047’ was reportedly seized from the vice-president of PFI Maharashtra.

As per the agencies, ‘Mission 2047’ document contains material for turning India into an Islamic nation.

A huge sum of undocumented cash was recovered from PFI leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reports CNN-News18.

Moreover, pen drives containing videos related to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Gajwa-e-Hind, etc were also found in the possession of UP PFI leadership, the central agencies claimed.

Two handheld radios – Lowrance LHR-80 – were found at the residence of Barakathulla, the district president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tamil Nadu’s Ramnad district, reports India Today.

“The PFI and its various front organisations had a presence in over 17 states in the country (and) over 1,300 criminal cases had been registered by police and NIA against cadres of PFI and its front organisations in different states,” a note by the agencies was cited by NDTV.

PFI chairman OMA Salam was among those taken into custody during raids on the outfit’s members on 22 September. As per News18, the ED recovered a diary from Salam’s “close associate” M Mohammed Ismail that mentions “creating a civil war-like situation” in India.

PFI banned

The PFI was founded on 19 December 2006 with the merger of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity and the National Development Front (NDF).

And now, after 16 years of its existence, the radical outfit has been prohibited by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA said in its notification late Tuesday night that some PFI founding members are leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and further went on to claim that the radical outfit has links with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Notably, SIMI and JMB are proscribed organisations.

The ministry also accused PFI of having linkages with global terrorist groups such as ISIS.

“PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase the radicalisation of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations,” the notification was cited by PTI as saying.

Citing violent acts executed by the PFI including the chopping-off hand of Kerala professor TJ Joseph and acquiring explosives to target prominent people and places, the MHA said, “The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country”.

Besides PFI, MHA has also put a ban on its affiliates like Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation (EIF), and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Reactions on PFI ban

The ban on PFI was hailed by the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam.

The opposition Congress in Kerala and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also welcomed the Center’s decision, but asked for a similar ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s mentor organisation, reported PTI.

Reacting to the ban, the Social Democratic Party of India, the PFI’s political wing, said it is “a direct blow on democracy and the rights of people enshrined in Indian Constitution”.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said although he was against PFI’s outlook, the ban on the radical outfit cannot be supported.

“While I have always opposed PFI’s approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

Muslims have spent decades in prison before being acquitted by courts. I have opposed UAPA & will always oppose all actions under UAPA. It runs afoul the principle of liberty, which is part of basic structure of the constitution — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 28, 2022

Asking why right-wing majoritarian organisations have not been banned by the government, Owaisi called the ban on PFI “draconian”.

“But a draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. The way India’s electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India’s black law, UAPA,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

With inputs from agencies

