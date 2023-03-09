After more than two years, Eric Garcetti moved one step closer to becoming the United States’ ambassador to India.

A key senatorial committee — the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — on Wednesday (8 March) voted 13-8 to advance the nomination of the former mayor of Los Angeles as US ambassador to India. Now the nomination heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Garcetti responding to the committee’s vote said in a statement, “I’m grateful to everyone on the committee for their consideration, and look forward to a floor vote soon, so that I can begin serving our critical interests in India.”

The vacancy, as the Associated Press reported, is a glaring diplomatic gap for the US administration, which faces global tensions, including China’s presence in the Pacific region and Russia’s war with Ukraine.

We take a closer look at who is Eric Garcetti and what has held up his appointment for so long.

Who is Eric Garcetti?

Born in 1971, Eric Michael Garcetti is a member of the Democratic Party in the US. In 2013, he was elected as Los Angeles mayor and served in that post until 2022. Prior to that, he served for 12 years as a member of the City Council, including six as Council President.

As Los Angeles mayor, Garcetti oversaw the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere and also one of the busiest airports in the world. He led the city’s successful bid for the summer Olympic Games for 2028.

Garcetti also co-founded Climate Mayors and led more than 400 US mayors to adopt the Paris Climate agreement. He is the current Chair of C40 Cities, a network of 97 of the world’s biggest cities taking bold climate action and has led the organisation’s engagement and expansion in India. He also led the C40’s global response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the sharing of best practices and resources.

An Associated Press report said that Garcetti had considered running for the White House in 2020 but in July of the same year, he endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Garcetti was one of the co-chairs of Biden’s national campaign. He served on the committee that vetted his pool of vice presidential contenders and served as one of several co-chairs for Biden’s inaugural committee.

In November 2020, Garcetti was named a candidate for Secretary of Transportation in the Biden Administration. There were widespread protests in Los Angeles by Black Lives Matter against the nomination, and Garcetti announced, without providing details, that he had turned down a position offered by President-elect Biden.

Months later, President Joe Biden nominated Eric Garcetti as the United States ambassador to India in May 2021. At the time, many had stated that the post was Biden’s way of rewarding his loyalist.

What held up his nomination?

Garcetti’s appointment as US envoy to India was held up after some lawmakers expressed concerns that the former mayor had turned a blind eye to allegations that a former top aide sexually harassed subordinates and made racist comments.

These stem from allegations made by Garcetti’s former longtime bodyguard, Matthew Garza. In a lawsuit, Garza had alleged that Garcetti’s former top aide Rick Jacobs harassed him and that the former did not stop the behaviour. In his lawsuit, he deposed that Jacobs subjected him on “hundreds of occasions to unwanted and unwelcome sexual comments and touching,” including tight hugs and shoulder rubbing.”

In February 2021, another of Garcetti’s employees emerged with more information against Jacobs. Henry Casas, who was a public-engagement director for Garcetti from 2013 to 2018, testified that he had seen Jacobs harassing Garza.

Garcetti has said that he never witnessed Jacobs sexually harass his police bodyguards, saying if he did then he would have taken action.

However, some top Republican senators were against his appointment, saying that Garcetti hadn’t handled the allegations well and didn’t do enough. US Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, had then written a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay Garcetti’s nomination until an investigation into the alleged scandal is concluded against Jacobs.

“The United States owes it to the Republic of India to send them a qualified ambassador that will represent the values of the United States,” Grassley had said in the documents sent to McConnell, according to a report published by Politico.

Senator Joni Ernst, from the Republican party, too announced she had placed a hold on Garcetti’s nomination while investigations were conducted, as some depositions suggest Garcetti knew of Jacobs’ conduct.

In February, Republican senator Marco Rubio also announced that he was placing a hold on President Biden’s nominee for US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, because Garcetti “has ignored credible sexual assault accusations in his prior office” and called the nomination “absurd”.

“I will not turn a blind eye to these absurd nominations, which will hasten America’s decline,” Rubio had said in a statement announcing holds on Garcetti and six other Biden nominees.

What happened now?

Wednesday’s vote, which came after the White House had re-nominated Garcetti, moves the former mayor one step closer to the prestigious post.

In the 13-8 votes in his favour, two Republican senators — Todd Young and Bill Hagerty — also supported his nomination. Senator Young defended his decision to vote in favour of Garcetti. “It’s in our national security interest to have an ambassador immediately in place in India in order to balance China, work with the US throughout the Indo-Pacific… He has an imperfect resume, but the skills to succeed in this capacity,” Young said.

When asked about the vote, US state department spokesman Ned Price said that “put simply, the United States needs a confirmed ambassador in India” given the country’s importance.

“We did see the action on the part of the Senate today. We heartily applaud that. US needs a confirmed ambassador in India. Our team on the ground, including Charge d’Affaires, who have served in the place of an ambassador, have done extraordinary work,” said Price.

“It would be in the interests of both of our people to have a confirmed ambassador in place. We hope that the mayor and soon-to-be Ambassador Eric Garcetti is able to take up that post before long,” added Price.

He said that there is no other country around the world that would put itself in a position to have a vacancy open in a strategically important and valuable place like India for two-plus years.

Why does this matter?

It is important to note here that the position of US ambassador to India has been lying vacant since January 2020 when Kenneth Juster stepped down.

India and America are vital partners; the US is India’s largest trading partner and one of its top arms suppliers. Delhi is also crucial to Washington’s efforts to contain a rising China.

Not having an envoy has hurt the relations with Ronak D Desai, an associate at the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute at Harvard University, writing in the Washington Post, “US-India relations are suffering as a result.”

He writes in the Washington Post, “By failing to confirm Garcetti, politicians in the Senate have deprived the United States of an essential instrument for shaping our relationship with this indispensable partner. The cascade of international crises upending the international order underscores the importance of preserving and strengthening foreign relations with India.”

It also, according to him, gives credence to the theory that US-India relations fare better under Republican administrations than Democratic ones.

India’s Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also highlighted the fact that the country has not had a US envoy. “While White House officials privately blame the Senate confirmation process for the absence of a permanent ambassador, the question remains: If India matters as much as the US says it does, why has the administration not acted more forcefully to get its nominee confirmed?” Shashi Tharoor was quoted as saying.

In fact, an analysis of data from the American Foreign Service Association (AFSA), the professional association of the US Foreign Service, in December 2022 revealed that there are over 20 countries whose US ambassadorial nominees are pending confirmation. These include: Azerbaijan, The Bahamas, Barbados, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Ecuador, Guyana, India, Kuwait, Maldives, Montenegro, Niger, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea & Vanuatu, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, UAE and Zimbabwe.

India is also the only Asian country on the pending list. Meanwhile, Pakistan officially gained a US ambassador in April 2022, Sri Lanka in February 2022, Nepal in October 2022 and Bangladesh in December 2021.

