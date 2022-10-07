US has no ambassador in New Delhi, but Pakistan envoy visits Pak-occupied Kashmir, calls it ‘Azad’

New Delhi: Even as India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar has taken on the West, especially the US, on issues ranging from oil imports from Russia to Visa delays, the US has been actively helping Pakistan despite the latter’s Osama Bin Laden faux pas when it kept harbouring the Al Qaeda chief, telling the Americans at the same time that it was an ally against terrorism.

Though India took strong exception at America’s $450 million F-16 aid package to Pakistan in the name of countering terrorism, the US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and called it by the name that Pakistan uses for the occupied territory: ‘Azad Jammu Kashmir’.

This is when the Joe Biden administration has no ambassador in New Delhi!

The term of vacancy of the position is now the longest ever in the history of US-India diplomatic relations. According to researches, the average period of vacancy to this position has been six to seven months. The term of Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy to India, had ended in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Blome’s visit to PoK, the itinerary and the remarks made are unmistakenly aimed to hurt Indian interests.

Strategic thinker and expert Brahma Chellany tweeted, making this observation: “Biden has still no ambassador in New Delhi. But his envoy to Pakistan visits Pakistani-held Kashmir, calling it not “Pakistan-administered Kashmir,” as the UN labels it, but by its Pakistani name, “Azad [Liberated] Kashmir,” though it is racked by a growing independence movement.”

Biden has still no ambassador in New Delhi. But his envoy to Pakistan visits Pakistani-held Kashmir, calling it not “Pakistan-administered Kashmir,” as the UN labels it, but by its Pakistani name, “Azad [Liberated] Kashmir,” though it is racked by a growing independence movement. — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) October 7, 2022

The US envoy to Pakistan also visited Muzaffarabad to underline the “75-year partnership” between the two countries.

Ambassador Blome laid a wreath to honor the victims of the 2005 earthquake at the Earthquake Memorial Site, Muzaffarabad. Throughout our 75-year partnership, the U.S. has stood by Pakistan at moments of great need. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8xofvHWfxl — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 4, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.