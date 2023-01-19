‘Dry January’: Why Canada is asking its citizens to have only two drinks per week

It’s a bit shocker for beer-loving Canadians as a government-backed organisation has issued fresh national alcohol guidelines reflecting a more mindful approach to alcohol consumption. They are calling it “Dry January”, aka the “Sober Curious” movement.

As per the new guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), people should consider limiting their alcohol consumption to two drinks or less per week. This is an update to the country’s Low-Risk Alcohol Drinking Guidelines that were published in 2011.

New drinking guidelines

The nearly 90-page CCSA report describes several health hazards connected to what was once thought to be low alcohol use.

According to the updated guidelines, any more than two standard drinks – each the equivalent of a 12 ounce (341 ml) serving of five per cent alcohol beer or a five-ounce (142 ml) glass of 12 per cent alcohol wine – brings an increase in negative outcomes, including breast and colon cancer.

After years of research and consultation, Canada has updated its alcohol guidelines. Bottom line: more than 2 drinks per week is risky!! 🥃🍷https://t.co/Q9LDLypOAr pic.twitter.com/DyNPqpfjl2 — Rebecca Shalansky (@ShalanskyR) January 17, 2023

“The main message from this new guidance is that any amount of alcohol is not good for your health. And if you drink, less is better,” said Erin Hobin, a senior scientist with Public Health Ontario and a member of the expert panel that developed the guidelines.

To encourage Canadians, CCSA has also suggested mandatory warning labels for alcoholic beverages. Further, it said that the guidance should be regularly reviewed as more evidence evolves and consumption habits change.

Notably, the update is the result of two years of research, close to 6,000 peer-reviewed articles, and over 1,000 public survey submissions.



‘A bit shocker’

As per Wion News, Dr Erin Hobin said, “The new guidance is maybe a bit shocking. I think it’s very new information for the public that at three standard drinks per week, the risk for head and neck cancers increases by 15%, and further increases with every additional drink.”

“Three standard drinks per week to most Canadians wouldn’t be considered a large amount of alcohol,” she added.

The report suggests Canadians are describing the new guidelines of nearly two drinks per day to two per week as “drastic.”

However, health professionals countered the remarks by saying that this is the outcome of an improved and in-depth study that was conducted over time.

Jacob Shelly, a professor of health and law at Western University said that the “data across the board is improving in terms of how and what we are measuring.”

Alcohol consumption in Canada

According to a 2021 Statistics Canada study, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Canadian drinking habits. Stress, boredom, and loneliness have reportedly contributed to a spike in consumption for almost a quarter of the population.

A fifth of Canadians have been drinking less than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, and one-third among those between the ages of 15 and 29 have decreased their consumption, reports Global News.

As per a Global Drug Survey 2021 report, Canada is below the global average in terms of drinking frequency, not even making the top 10 list. However, it moved up to sixth place on the “feeling intoxicated” metric, just behind the US and the UK.

Canada deviates from the norms of other Western countries

A report by BBC suggests that the new guidelines distance the country from other Western countries.

Australia’s official guidelines, which were released in 2020, suggest a weekly limit of 10 standard drinks. The same is proposed by France.

The US advises not having more than two drinks per day for men and one drink per day for women, while the UK recommends not consuming more than 14 “units” of alcohol per week, or around six glasses of wine or pints of beer, according to BBC.

The health council of the Netherlands recommended that people limit their alcohol consumption to one standard drink per day or refrain from it entirely as of 2015.

Canada remains a wholly unique case, with an open question of whether people– who adore their beer to the same level as hockey – will be persuaded to drink less considering the recommendations.

“Alcohol is largely a part of our culture in Canada, it’s normalised, it’s largely socially acceptable. You’ll see alcohol at birthdays, weddings or when you’re watching Hockey Night in Canada on a Saturday night,” Dr Hobin said.

Health effects of alcohol consumption

There is mounting evidence that drinking alcohol has harmful effects on both the health of the drinker and those around them.

According to CCSA research, alcohol affects various organs and put people at an increased risk of diseases like cirrhosis, pancreatitis, gastrointestinal inflammation, heart disease, multiple cancers as well as injury from falls, violence and motor vehicle crashes.

“It is also the leading preventable cause of death, disability and social problems,” CCSA added.

Global News cited a study published in the journal Lancet Oncology that alcohol was linked to over 7,000 fresh cancer cases in Canada, including breast, rectal, oral, liver and colon cancers.

However, on a good note, alcohol consumption among Generation Z (people born in the late 1990s to early 2010s) is decreasing as people have become more health-conscious, as per the latest Berenberg research.

