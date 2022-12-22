Torronto Teenage Rage: 8 teen girls horsing around on road stab man to death in attempt to snatch liquor bottle

Torronto: In what police are calling a “swarming” attack, eight teenage girls were charged with murder of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times, recently.

The man was discovered stabbed shortly after 12 a.m. on Sunday, following a report of an assault near York Street and University Avenue.

According to police, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Authorities chose not to reveal the name fo the deceased until his family was notified.

“The eight girls were apprehended shortly after the attack and charged with second-degree murder,” Detective Seargent Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit informed media.

The man was reportedly living in a shelter for the homeless at the time of the assault.

“He does have a very supportive family in the area so I wouldn’t necessarily call him homeless, maybe just recently on some hard luck, he must have left,” Sergeant Terry Browne told reporters.

The Officer Browne further added that the girls are believed to have assaulted and stabbed the victim in Toronto’s downtown core, an area filled with high-end condominium towers and hotels, following an altercation.

Police believe the girls may have killed him after failing to snatch alcohol from him.

Police was informed about the incident by a group of bystanders who first spotted the the man with stab wounds.

Police recovered several weapons, but did not say exactly which type.

Cops say the teenagers “swarmed” the man, adding the attack was a prolonged “back and forth” on the victim involving all eight of the teenagers.

“The actual incident, proper, lasted almost three minutes long,” Mr Browne said. “So, walked away, walked toward, walked away, walked toward.”

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was “deeply disturbed” by the case.

The accused are to be produced before court trials on 29 December court.

Investigators believe the girls may have got into other fights on Saturday evening and have appealed to the public for more information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.