Did Chandrayaan-3 debris wash up on an Australian beach?

A mysterious, unidentified cylindrical object washed up on a beach in West Australia, leaving Australian authorities perplexed.

Residents near Green Head town on the Mid West coast, some 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of Perth, reported the enormous copper-coloured cylinder object to authorities on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police in Western Australia, they are investigating the object’s origin and nature and are treating it as “hazardous.”

Authorities from the state and the federal government are looking into the object, which is not currently thought to be from a commercial aircraft. Military and Australia’s space agency are also part of the investigation.

“We want to reassure the community that we are actively engaged in a collaborative effort with various State and Federal agencies to determine the object’s origin and nature,” the police said in a statement.

But where exactly did the object come from? Is it a part of Chandrayaan-3 or a missing Malayasian MH370 flight? Curious social media users have weaved different theories.

Let’s take a look.

What is the mysterious object?

Australian public broadcaster reported that locals at Green Head Beach estimated the cylinder’s dimensions to be between 2.5m and 3m long and roughly 2.5m wide.

The enormous cylinder is partially damaged and does not like a typical aeroplane in the social media video. The bottom half of the object seems to have been torn away from its source as if it had been removed from something.

A giant mysterious metal cylinder has left locals stumped after the debris appeared suddenly on the shoreline of WA's Midwest. The huge metal object was found on a beach near Green Head on Sunday, with local residents reporting the suspicious item to police.

Residents came to the location on Saturday night to view the cylinder, according to the ABC, and one local called it a “great social evening.”

Is it a part of Chandrayaan-3?

Curiosity has been sparked by the odd item discovered close to Jurien Bay in Western Australia. Some have speculated that it might be a fragment of ISRO’s recently launched Chandrayaan-3 mission. In order to identify the object’s origin, the Australian space agency is now examining it and enlisting the help of international partners.

On Monday, Australian Space Agency shared a picture of the partially damaged object on Twitter, saying, “We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.”

We are currently making enquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.

Geoffrey Thomas, an aviation expert, speculated that the object might have been a fuel tank from a rocket that had crashed into the Indian Ocean at some point in the previous 12 months, according to BBC.

The Australian Space Agency stated that it was likely that the enormous cylinder may have fallen from a “foreign space launch vehicle” and that it will coordinate with other international organisations.

Experts think it might be a fuel cylinder from an Indian rocket and that it might contain dangerous elements if it is.

Last friday, people in Australia reported seeing a comet/UFO in the sky which turned out to be the LVM3 rocket that launched #Chandrayaan3. And now, the third stage of a PSLV rocket has washed ashore on the coast of Green Head, Western Australia!

If this is the case, it is hoped that a serial or catalogue number will make this clear.

Dr Alice Gorman, an expert in space archaeology, told The Guardian that she believes the object is a fuel cylinder that came from the third stage of Chandrayaan-3, India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket. She said, “It’s surprising because it’s such a large fragment. And it makes you wonder what was going on at the time, if maybe a marine weather event dislodged it and brought it ashore.”

“It is very interesting though, and is a way regular everyday people can get close to space, as often these things turn into souvenirs. People like to keep some space junk,” she added.

However, according to the Australian Space Agency, they are dedicated to the long-term viability of space activities, including debris reduction, and they continue to emphasise this on a global scale.

What are the other theories?

According to ABC News, the debris was covered in barnacles and other marine life.

Many people also questioned whether it might be connected to the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 but Thomas claimed there was “no chance” of that.

“It’s not any part of a Boeing 777 and the fact is MH370 was lost nine-and-a-half years ago so it would show a great deal more wear and tear on the debris,” he said, as per BBC.

This looks a lot like a waste tank from a Boeing 777. #MH370?

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, a scheduled international passenger flight that vanished on 8 March 2014, is the flight that goes by the abbreviation “MH370.” The aircraft took off for Beijing Capital International Airport in China from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. However, less than an hour after departure, the plane disappeared from radar screens, creating one of aviation history’s most puzzling mysteries.

More information is anticipated in the upcoming days.

