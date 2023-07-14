Chandrayaan-3 successfully lifts off: What happens next? When will it reach the Moon?

The Chandrayaan-3 successfully lifted off from Satish Dhawan space centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota today afternoon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its third lunar mission using the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket – the largest and heaviest in its class which has been dubbed as ‘Fat Boy’,

ISRO chief Somanath said the ‘bahubali rocket’ put Chandrayaan-3 into the precise orbit.

But what happens next? And when will Chandrayaan-3 reach the moon?

Let’s take a closer look:

What happens next?

As per Mint, the propulsion module will now separate from the rocket.

The propulsion will orbit the Earth around five to six times – in an elliptical cycle – before moving towards the lunar orbit.

The module, with its attached lander, will then begin its 42-day journey to the Moon.

According to The Times of India, the module has to make a journey of 3.84 lakh kilometres.

According to ISRO, the Moon mission comprises three phases

The Earth-centric phase

The Lunar Transfer Phase

Moon Centric Phase

As per News9, the Earth-centric phase will see the craft need to make a set of altitude raising-burns called Earth-bound Manoeuvres (EBMs).

After completing 5 EMBs, the Chandrayaan-3 will then head to the Moon in the Transfer Trajectory Phase.

The spacecraft will reach lunar orbit around 5 August – where it will stay for a Lunar day (14 Earth days) and get get into position around 100 kilometres above the lunar surface.

The lander will then begin its descent for a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole region.

Now, the Propulsion Module will separate from the spacecraft, while the lander de-boosts in preparation for landing.

The lander and rover will study the Moon, while the Propulsion Module will scan the Earth using the instrument called the Spectro-polarimetry of HAbitable Planet Earth (SHAPE).

The Times of India quoted ISRO as saying SHAPE is an experimental instrument that will study our planet in the near-infrared wavelength range.

The lander module will use payloads including RAMBHA-LP to measure the near-surface plasma ions and electrons density and its changes.

The lander will ChaSTE Chandra’s Surface Thermo Physical Experiment (ChaSTE) to measure thermal properties near the Moon’s South Pole

It will also Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) to check seismicity around the landing site and delineate the structure of the lunar crust and mantle

The rover will use Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer (APXS) to study the lunar surface’s chemical and mineral composition.

It will also use the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) to quantify the composition of lunar soil and rocks around the landing site, according to The Times of India.

“After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the Moon, the rover, which has six wheels, will come out and is expected to work for 14 days on the Moon. With the support of multiple cameras on the rover, we will be able to receive images,” Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh earlier said.

When will Chandrayaan-3 reach the moon?

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to reach the Moon on 23 or 24 August.

According to NDTV, scientists determined the date for soft-landing keeping in mind the need for sunlight.

This is because the Moon’s South Pole can go several days without getting sunlight – thus rendering it impossible for the solar panels attached to the lander to charge.

According to NDTV, if the Chandrayaan-3 misses the August date, it will have to wait till September to execute a soft-landing.

A successful mission would make India only the fourth nation to achieve the rare feat after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

PM Modi, president Murmu hail ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed that the Indian Space Research Organisation’s third lunar mission had scripted a “new chapter” in India’s space odyssey and elevated the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.

Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Modi tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan-3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey.” He noted that Chandrayaan-3 will be inserted into the lunar transfer trajectory after the orbit raising manoeuvres. Covering over 300,000 km, it will reach the moon in the coming weeks. Scientific instruments on board will study the moon’s surface and enhance our knowledge, he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India’s successful launching of Chandrayaan-3 marks another significant milestone in space exploration besides demonstrating the nation’s unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology.

She also congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team and everyone else who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat.

“India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! “It demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission,” President Murmu tweeted.

With inputs from agencies