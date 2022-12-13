Did the pilot cause the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 to crash deliberately?

It is one of the biggest mysteries of recent years. Malaysian Airlines MH370 flight with 239 passengers on board disappeared on 8 March 2014. Eight years, the story continues to unfold.

A lot has been written and conspired about what happened to the fateful aircraft, which is believed to have crashed into the ocean. The reason behind the mishap appears to be getting more convoluted as a newly discovered piece of debris points that the landing gear of the plane was down when it hit the waters. Does this mean that the pilot may have deliberately crashed the aircraft into the sea to sink the jet immediately?

New evidence

A Boeing 777 piece, a landing gear door or trunnion door, was reportedly found at the home of a Madagascan fisherman last month.

According to a report in Independent, experts have said that this is the first piece of material evidence suggesting that one of the pilots on the flight intended to destroy the aircraft. The crash claimed 239 lives, including 12 crew members.

The fisherman identified as Tataly discovered the barnacle-crushed piece on the Madagascar shore in March 2017 in the wake of a tropical storm. He kept the door in his yard for five years; his wife even used it as a washing board. The family was unaware of the significance of this piece of debris.

A deliberate crash?

British engineer Richard Godfrey and a self-described American MH370 wreckage hunter Blaine Gibson have alleged that the plane was crashed deliberately.

Independent quoted Godfrey as saying, the level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. “The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean,” he said.

The report suggests the proposed theory is based on the four nearly parallel gashes on the door, which they believed were caused by one of the plane’s two engines disintegrating on impact.

According to experts, there is a realistic possibility that the landing gear was lowered to ensure the aeroplane sank as fast as possible after the impact. “The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash,” the report says.

The experts have explained that pilots would not generally lower the landing gear, especially during an emergency like landing on water. This would increase the chance of the aircraft breaking into several pieces and decrease the chances of survival.

Based on the new evidence, the flaps of the aircraft are not perceived to have been retracted while landing in the southern region of the Indian Ocean, the experts added.

The mishap

The MH370 flight reportedly vanished from the radar while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. In an unexpected U-turn from its intended path, the aircraft was followed on a military radar over the Malacca Strait before losing touch.

So far, 36 pieces of the aircraft have been recovered, of which 19 were found on the same beach in Madagascar.

Speculations abound

There have been several theories doing the rounds since the jet went down in the Indian Ocean. The most common theory is linked to the captain of the aircraft, Zaharie Ahmad Shah (53). It suggests that he used his home PC flight simulator to rehearse a Boeing 777 aircraft across the Indian Ocean a month before actually flying the passenger jet that vanished in eerily similar circumstances.

In a report published last year, Godfrey had alleged that the pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah “deliberately avoided giving clear indication where he was heading by using a flight path with a number of changes of direction”.

His most recent discoveries only strengthen the theory that one of the pilots was responsible for the airliner’s disappearance.

The 53-year-old pilot hailed from Penang. His co-pilot was 27-year-old, Fariq Abdul Hamid, who had joined Malaysian Airlines seven years before the mishap.

According to Independent, Shah is believed to have suffered from “clinical depression”, and was withheld by Malaysian authorities from a lengthy public report on the investigation.

With inputs from agencies

