Death penalty for gay sex in Uganda: The other horrible anti-LGBTQ laws across the world

At a time when the world is being more accepting of the gay, lesbian, transgender community (LGBTQ), Uganda has taken a step backwards by signing into law some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world.

On Monday, Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill into law, which includes the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality’ which includes sex with a minor, having sex while HIV positive and incest. The new law criminalises sex education for the gay community and makes it illegal not to expose what it calls perpetrators of aggravated homosexuality to the police. It calls for “rehabilitation”– widely discredited conversion therapy – for gay offenders.

The passage of the law has prompted reactions from across the world with US president Joe Biden calling the law a “tragic violation of universal human rights” and urging the African nation to repeal the legislation immediately. The US president also said that Washington was considering “additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption”.

While Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ law is considered as perhaps the harshest of them all, the country isn’t alone in discrimination against the marginalised community. There are other countries across the globe that has imposed very strict laws against LGBTQ persons, with some countries also having the death penalty for it.

Here’s a look at some of the strictest laws enforced against the LGBTQ community.

Iran – Death sentence

In Iran, same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Penal Code 2013, which criminalises acts of ‘livat’, ‘tafkhiz’, ‘musaheqeh’, and other intimate acts. These provisions carry a maximum penalty of death. Both men and women are criminalised under this law.

According to the Iranian law, Article 236 states that ‘tafkhiz’ – defined as putting a male sex organ between the thighs/buttocks of another man – can attract a punishment of 100 lashes or even the death penalty if the active party is non-Muslim.

Similarly, Article 239 mandates that ‘musaheqeh’ – defined as a woman putting her sex organ on the sex organ of another woman – is punishable with 100 lashes.

In February 2022, the country executed two men after they were convicted for same-sex sexual activity.

According to some reports, Iran’s regime has executed between 4,000 and 6,000 gays and lesbians since the nation’s Islamic revolution in 1979.

Yemen – Death by stoning

Same-sex activity is looked down upon in this Middle Eastern nation and according to the law it can even attract the death sentence.

The law in Yemen has criminalised the act of ‘sodomy’, whether conducted by men or by men and women, with a maximum punishment of 100 lashings or up to one year imprisonment if unmarried. Where the accused is married, a penalty of death by stoning can be imposed.

Sexual intercourse between women attracts a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment.

A 2020 US US Department report claimed that there have been no known state executions of LGBT people in more than a decade in the country.

Saudi Arabia – Stoned to death

Under the country’s interpretation of sharia law, a married man engaging in sodomy or any non-Muslim who commits sodomy with a Muslim can be stoned to death. All sex outside of marriage is illegal.

Mauritania – Death by stoning

The African nation has criminalised same-sex sexual activity between men and between women and as per their law, it can attract a maximum penalty of death by stoning.

According to Human Dignity Trust, there is evidence of the law being enforced in recent years, though little information is available about the extent of discrimination and violence against LGBT people.

Brunei – Stoning to death

In April 2019, Brunei made headlines for its new strict Islamic laws. The tiny oil-rich Asian kingdom made anal sex and adultery offences punishable by stoning to death.

However, after international condemnation, the country’s ruler, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said he would extend a moratorium on capital punishment.

Our full coverage on LGBTQ rights across the world

Uganda passes bill banning identifying as LGBTQ: Other countries where it is illegal to be gay

Why are same-sex families under threat in Hungary?

‘I Do’: Will India become the next country to approve of same-sex marriages?

Explained: What do the colours of the Pride Flag stand for?

Nigeria – 14 years imprisonment

In 2014, the then-president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, signed the Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act. As per the law, it not only bans gay marriage, but also bans the registration of gay clubs, societies and other organisations supporting the LGBT community. Additionally, public displays of affection between gay people is also prohibited. Anyone found guilty of homosexuality can be put in prison for up to 14 years. While this law is applied across the entire country, 12 northern states have their own laws, punishing gay men and women with death by stoning.

Tonga – 10 years jail time

Tonga has outlawed all same-sex relations and criminalises various forms of gender expression. The country’s Criminal Offences Act allows for corporal punishment, specifically whipping, for the individual convicted of “sodomy.”

Men and women face jail terms of a decade if found guilty of same-sex sexual activity.

While prosecutions under the law are rare, stigma, violence and discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to exist.

Malaysia – 20 years in jail and whipping

The country has criminalised same-sex sexual activity between men and between women. Sentences include a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment with whipping.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.