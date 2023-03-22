Uganda passes bill banning identifying as LGBTQ: Other countries where it is illegal to be gay

Although the rest of the world makes progress towards inclusiveness, Uganda approved a bill on Tuesday that makes it unlawful to identify as LGBTQ.

The new law gives authorities broad new powers against Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence, according to Reuters.

The law seems to be the first to ban merely identifying as homosexual, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, according to the rights group Human Rights Watch.

Uganda to impose death penalty for homosexuality

The promotion and facilitation of homosexuality are prohibited under the new Ugandan law in addition to the prior prohibition.

Additionally, it prohibits “conspiracy to engage in homosexuality.”

The Guardian cited the bill presented by Robina Rwakoojo, the chairperson for legal and parliamentary affairs, “A person who commits the offence of aggravated homosexuality and is liable, on conviction to suffer death.”

The legislation will now be sent to President Yoweri Museveni to be signed into law.

According to Reuters, LGBTQ rights have always been opposed by Museveni.

Last month, according to The Guardian, the President said that the country will not embrace homosexuality as the West was seeking to compel other countries to “normalise” what he calls “deviations.”

Including Uganda, more than 30 African countries forbid same-sex relationships.

As Uganda becomes the recent country to criminalise homosexuality, let’s take a closer look at similar countries.

Countries where homosexuality is illegal

There are 70 countries that have laws that criminalise homosexuality, and nearly half of these are in Africa.

According to BBC, many of the laws in several countries, criminalising homosexual relations originate from colonial times.

Africa continent

Algeria Burundi Cameroon Chad Comoros Egypt (de facto criminalisation) Eritrea Ethiopia Gambia Ghana Guinea Kenya (male only) Liberia Libya Malawi Mauritania Mauritius (male only) Morocco Namibia (male only) Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone (male only) Somalia South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo (male only) Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe (male only)

Gay individuals across a large portion of Africa, according to Newsweek, endure prejudice, persecution, and possibly even death. In Mauritania, Sudan, southern Somalia, and northern Nigeria, homosexuality entails a death sentence.

Legal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people are declining across the African continent, reported The Week citing Amnesty International.

Asia and the Middle East

Afghanistan Bangladesh (male only) Bhutan (male only) Brunei (male only) Indonesia (in several areas) Iran Iraq (de facto) Kuwait Lebanon (male only) Malaysia Maldives Myanmar (male only) Oman Pakistan (male only) Qatar Saudi Arabia Sri Lanka Syria Turkmenistan (male only) United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan (male only) Yemen

Same-sex relationships are punishable by death in a number of countries in this region.

Only Bahrain, Israel, and Jordan do not have laws against homosexuality in the region. Even in these nations, there are few police protections for sexual minorities, and vigilante justice frequently wins out, reported The Week.

Gay rights have a chequered history in Asia.

Many nations on the continent, including Cambodia, South Korea, Taiwan, Laos, and the Philippines, have never enacted any kind of anti-gay law. In Japan, homosexuality was decriminalised over 140 years ago.

The Americas

Dominica Grenada (male only) Guyana (male only) Jamaica (male only) St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines

Europe

Numerous European nations lack legal restrictions on homosexual behaviour.

Yet, according to the BBC, Hungary enacted a legislation “banning the portrayal or promotion of homosexuality among under-18s” in 2021.

Hungary has prohibited same-sex couples from adopting children, does not recognise same-sex marriage, and has approved legislation that forbids anyone from legally altering their gender.

The European Parliament “voted in favour of prompt legal action” over the law prohibiting the portrayal of homosexuality to those under the age of 18 in July of last year, the article continued.

Oceania

Kiribati (male only) Papua New Guinea (male only) Samoa (male only) Solomon Islands Tonga (male only) Tuvalu (male only)

Six of the 14 countries in this continent have passed anti-gay law, according to The Week.

The Solomon Islands and Kiribati have the strictest enforcement of these laws, with punishments for homosexual activities of up to 14 years, according to the report.

With inputs from agencies