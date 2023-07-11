The fashion industry is progressing. It has become more inclusive with transgender models competing in the preliminary pageants in recent years.

They have endured years of societal discrimination and a lack of industry acceptability. Rikki Valerie Kollé is one of them.

She has been named Miss Netherlands 2023, making history as the first transgender woman to win the title.

During a glamorous event in Leusden on Saturday, the 22-year-old Dutch-Moluccan model won the pageant by defeating Habiba Mostafa, Lou Dirchs, and Nathalie Mogbelzada. Her eligibility to compete for the coveted 72nd Miss Universe crown has been solidified by this iconic victory. Ona Moody, the champion from the previous year, presented Kollé with her prize onstage, while R’Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe, gave her her sash.

Taking to Instagram after her win at the AFAS Theater, Kollé wrote in Dutch, “I did it! I made my community proud and showed it can be done,” with an emoji of the light blue, light pink and white-striped trans flag.

Meet Rikkie Kollé — First transgender model to be crowned Miss Netherlands

Rikkie Kollé, who is of Dutch and Indigenous Moluccan origin, hails from the city of Breda, according to her finalist website.

The model had a masculine gender at birth. After having gender-affirming surgery in January, she revealed on Instagram that she had changed her name from Rik to Rikkie when she was just eleven years old. She once took part in the TV competition “Holland’s Next Top Model.”

The beauty queen stated that she wants to utilise her platform to advocate for a more inclusive vision of the pageant industry and inspire others to fight against discrimination.

According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the Miss Netherlands 2023 jury said about Kollé, “This finalist has radiated throughout the show and has also made the greatest progress in the process. She has a strong story with a clear mission. The jury is convinced that the organization will enjoy working with this young woman.”

“Miss Universe asked us to describe ourselves in one word,” Kollé shared in a video posted to her Instagram page last month. “The word I’m choosing is ‘victory,’ because as a little boy I conquered all the things that came through my path — and look at me now, standing here as a strong, empowering and confident trans woman.”

She added in the caption, “Never forget that we can do this together, you’re not alone on this planet. Never stop dreaming of being your ultimate and confident YOU! Never let someone tell you what’s good for you, because the only thing that matters is that you become the best version of yourself.”

Another chance to script history

Thanks to the triumph, Kollé will now participate in Miss Universe, which is now directed by Thai transwoman Anne Jakrajutatipa.

Celebrating the victory and getting ready for the next step, Kollé wrote, “Let’s get @missuniverse ready. So excited!!!”

Notably, she won’t be the first trans woman to make it to Miss Universe, a distinction that went to then-Miss Spain Angela Ponce in 2018, who failed to make the top 20.

However, she will be the first trans woman to wear the Miss Universe tiara if she wins the pageant.

Daniela Arroyo González, a transgender activist, will also compete for this year’s Miss Universe Puerto Rico crown the following month.

Miss Universe 2023

El Salvador will host the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, in which over 90 female competitors from around the world will participate.

Trans people have been able to enter the 71-year-old pageant since 2012 when it was still owned by former United States president Donald Trump. He had also reinstated a Canadian contestant who had been disqualified for not being a “naturally born female,” according to New York Post.

