NEW YORK: Noella McMaher, 10, is believed to be the youngest transgender model to ever walk the runway at New York Fashion Week in February and September.

The Chicago fashionista stated, “It’s cool to have that title. “It shows that I actually am like showing others and that being transgender isn’t bad.”

In February, Noella featured in the Trans Clothing Company’s Runway seven fashion show. She opened and ended the event for Renacio on 17 September, 2022.

“It was fun to do something new since I usually do more high fashion power walk. This time I got to tell a story,” Reuters quoted Noella McMaher as saying.

Dee and Ray McMaher, Noella’s parents, consider it their responsibility to support all her goals, including her advocacy work for other trans children.

“We realise it’s just so vital in a world when there are so many factors working against trans kids like her, right now in our current political atmosphere, her desire to be an activist and be visible for other trans kids is quite important,” said Dee

Noella expressed to her parents around the age of two that she was a girl and they have supported her journey.

She hopes to raise awareness about trans kids’ equality by engaging in advocacy.

“We were essentially born in the wrong body. And when we did, we just switched genders,” said Noella.

In the near future, she hopes to walk the runway during Paris Fashion Week, even though she isn’t sure what she wants to do when she grows up.

With inputs from agencies

