The Maharashtra government has grand plans to mark the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Maratha warrior king was enthroned on 6 June 1674 at the Raigad Fort from where he laid the foundation of “Hindavi-Swaraj” or self-rule of Hindu people, as per Deccan Herald.

According to the Times of India (TOI), lakhs of followers of the 17th-Century warrior king gather at Raigad fort every year to celebrate ‘Shivrajyabhishek’.

How will the coronation be observed this year? Let’s take a closer look.

Celebrations in Raigad

To commemorate the 350 years of Shivaji’s coronation, the Maharashtra government will hold events on 2 June and 6 June, reported the English daily Indian Express.

The state’s cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar attended a meeting last week to hammer out the preparations, which have been undertaken by the district administration, the report added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the coronation day is an “inspiration for the state” and his government has decided to organise cultural events in every district, reported news agency PTI.

He also said that events will be held across the state throughout the year to mark the coronation anniversary.

The setting up of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra is also being considered, as per PTI.

Agra assumes significance in the Maratha history as Shivaji had successfully escaped from the city after being imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

According to Indian Express, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s successors as well as notable personalities from Maharashtra have been invited for the celebrations.

Besides Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy will also be present during the programme.

The event will be broadcasted live and special buses will ply to take the attendees from the parking area to the fort’s base, the English daily reported.

As per a PTI report, a pre-recorded message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be aired during the inaugural event on Friday (2 June).

In a tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary in February this year, Modi had said in a tweet that the Maratha king’s “courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us”.

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023



On 26 May, Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais had flagged off a special chariot carrying ‘sahastra jalkalash’ (thousand water urns) from Mumbai to Raigad Fort. Water has been collected from rivers across the country to use at the coronation anniversary of the legendary warrior-king.

An exhibition showcasing 500 arms used during the Maratha Empire will also be organised. Maharashtra Archaeology Department Director Dr Tejas Garge told Indian Express that this will be held inside the Gateway of India. “No one has ever been allowed to enter the inside part, which was always closed. But this time, people can go inside to attend the exhibition,” Garge added.

Why is Raigad Fort significant?

Located about 25 km from Mahad in the Raigad district, Raigad is a hill fort that was earlier known as Rairi.

Shivaji Maharaj had captured the fort from Chandrarao More in 1656 of Javli who came under the dominion of the Adilshahi Sultanate, as per reports.

“The fort not only helped Shivaji challenge the supremacy of the Adilshahi dynasty but also opened up the routes towards Konkan for the extension of his power”, according to an Indian Express report.

Shivaji renamed the Fort as Raigad in 1662. Two years later, the fort became the Maratha warrior’s seat of government.

His coronation took place here in 1674 when he assumed the title of Chhatrapati.

It was at this fort that Shivaji, who is the most revered icon in Maharashtra today, passed away in 1680, the report added.

Shivaji’s kingdom:

The view from Raigad towards the Konkan Coast pic.twitter.com/q1sKGpfeUf — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) February 23, 2019

Celebrations in Malwa

As per a Free Press Journal (FPJ) report, the coronation anniversary will also be celebrated in Indore’s Malwa province.

Hindavi Swarajya Celebration Committee has scheduled several programmes including Prabhatpheri, a vehicle rally and an exhibition on the Maratha warrior’s life.

Several discussions and seminars will also be organised in colleges and varsities.

Film screenings, dramas and music-based events will also be held to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.