Can Iran’s new Asef air missile target the entire Israel?

Iran has unveiled a domestically-produced new missile called the Asef that can be mounted on Russia-made Sukhoi Su-24 jets.

Tasnim News Agency reported in February this year that the Iranian Air Force displayed the missile during the opening of its first tactical underground air base.

Iran had revealed its “Eagle 44” underground air force base in the presence of its top army officials, showcasing its aerial military capabilities. The move was seen as a response to joint exercises held by the United States and Israel, noted Al Jazeera.

This also came days after a drone attack on a weapons facility in Isfahan, which Iran had blamed on its regional rival Israel.

Let’s take a closer look at this Asef missile and Iran’s recent ramping up of its missile arsenal.

Features of the Asef missile

Asef is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile that can infiltrate enemy defences, noted Al Jazeera.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Asef boasts of a warhead with “great explosive and destructive power” that can “annihilate” heavy equipment and structures.

According to the International and Strategic Studies (IISS) report, the Asef resembles the Soviet-era Raduga Kh-55 air-fired cruise missile airframe.

#IranianAirForce unveiled Asef cruise missile, an air-launched version of the land based Hovayzeh which itself is based on the #Russian Kh-55s that #Iran procured from #Ukraine. Each Su-24MK strike bomber of #Iran Air Force can carry & launch two of these cruise missiles. pic.twitter.com/FDKun2t4lK — Babak Taghvaee – The Crisis Watch (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 7, 2023

Iran has been unable to produce the turbofan engine of this Kh-55 missile, though it has the ability to manufacture its airframe.

Iran has based the designs of many of its cruise missiles on the Kh-55, including the Soumar, Hoveyzeh and Abu Mahdi, reported Asia Times.

As per the Missile Threat article, this Kh-55 was first developed by the Soviet Union in 1971 as a “strategic system capable of delivering a nuclear warhead 2,500 km” and has since seen many variants.

Meanwhile, the Asef missile’s range is expected to be 1000–1500 km, as per the IISS report.

Su-24M has a combat radius of around 500 km, which when combined with Asef’s possible range can give the new missile a 2,000-kilometer maximum strike range, capable of reaching all of Israel and even most of Saudi Arabia, the report says.

Sukhoi Su-24M

The Su-24M front-line bomber that was first made operational in 1983 is known by the NATO codename ‘Fencer’, as per the Airforce Technology report.

Armed with KAB-50OKR TV-guided and KAB-1500L laser-guided air bombs, the Su-24M aircraft is used by Russian Air Force and Navy, and the air forces of Azerbaijan, Algeria, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Libya, Syria, Sudan and Ukraine, the report added.

Here are some of the characteristics of the fighter jet:

Crew: 2

Length: 22.67 metres

Height: 5.92 metres

Swept Wingspan: 10.36 metres

Extended Wingspan: 17.63 metres

Maximum speed: 1,550km/h

Range: more than 3,000 km

There have been reports that Russia could provide Iran with more advanced Su-35 jets soon, which is seen as a sign of their growing relationship.

The US has claimed that Iran has provided Russia with drones which have been used by Moscow to strike Ukraine. It says Iran is utilising Russia’s war in Ukraine to exhibit its technologies to other potential buyers.

Iran’s missile capabilities

In recent years, Iran has been ramping up its long-range missile capabilities.

The country has the largest and most varied missile arsenal in the Middle East, as per The New York Times (NYT).

General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, who retired recently as the head of US Central Command, had told the Senate Armed Services Committee last year about the advances made by Iran in its missile technology, as per NYT.

“They have over 3,000 ballistic missiles of various types, some of which can reach Tel Aviv,” he had said then.

“Over the last five to seven years, they have invested heavily in the ballistic missile program. Their missiles have significantly greater range and significantly enhanced accuracy.”

Iran may also be building air-launched cruise missiles to boost the “survivability of its missile arsenal”, reported Asia Times.

But, Iran faces limitations in its ballistic missile arsenal which can only be used for large targets such as cities, but not point targets. This gap could be filled by its cruise missile programme.

A report by American Enterprise Institute said in 2017 that Iran’s cruise missile weaponry has more accuracy, “defensive and offensive operational flexibility” than its ballistic missile arsenal, Asia Times noted.

Israel fears Iran could use its ballistic missile to carry a potential nuclear warhead in the future. Thus, both countries have been engaged in what NYT says is a “shadow war” for the past years.

However, Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

With inputs from agencies

