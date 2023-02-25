Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km

Dubai: Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles) a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday.

Separately, Amirali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace force also spoke of Iran’s often repeated threat to avenge the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander, saying “We are looking to kill (former U.S. President Donald) Trump.”

“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km has been added to the missile arsenal of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Hajizadeh, told state TV.

Marking IRGC Day, commander of IRGC-AF today in #Iran revealed a new cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km called Paveh. Still in 2000 km limit, & less than others like the Soumar, with an estimated range of 2000 km. Video below. #IRGCterrorists https://t.co/Tf1LtL9Dg0 pic.twitter.com/AMId5HE4VA — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) February 24, 2023

The television broadcast what it said was the first footage showing the new Paveh cruise missile.

Hajizadeh said Iran did not intend to kill “poor soldiers” when it launched a ballistic missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq days after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020 in Baghdad, Reuters reported.

“God willing, we are looking to kill Trump. (Former Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo … and military commanders who issued the order (to kill Soleimani) should be killed,” Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by Reuters in the television interview.

Iranian leaders have often vowed to avenge Soleimani in strong terms.

Iran’s new cruise missile that flies 50 meters from the ground and has a range of 1650 km. Western politicians and military officers should watch carefully and learn to live with a new reality. pic.twitter.com/ayM7PeAQAs — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) February 24, 2023

Iran has expanded its missile programme, particularly its ballistic missiles, in defiance of opposition from the United States and expressions of concern by European countries. Tehran says the programme is purely defensive and of a deterrent nature. Iran has said it had supplied Moscow with drones before the war in Ukraine. Russia has used the drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

In November, the Pentagon said the United States was sceptical of reports quoting Hajizadeh as saying Iran had developed a hypersonic ballistic missile.

With inputs from agencies.

