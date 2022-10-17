BTS to fulfil military duties: South Korea and other countries where conscription is compulsory

They may be the one of world’s most popular bands in history but South Korea is not bending the rules for BTS. All seven members of the K-pop group will serve in the military as is mandatory in the country.

After their concert in Busan, BTS’ agency Big Hit announced that the band will fulfil military service, putting to rest the debate that has been going on for over a year.

“BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve,” it said in the statement.

BTS member Jin, who turns 30 this year, will initiate the process after the schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. “He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment,” the statement said.

The announcement comes days after the country’s military hinted that conscripting members of the band for mandatory military duties was “desirable”. Lee Ki Sik, the commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup made almost identical comments about BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting earlier.

But South Korea is not the only country where conscription is compulsory. We take a look at what the law says in the Asian nation and which other countries have similar rules.

South Korea

South Korea’s Constitution states, “All citizens shall have the duty of national defence.” The country is still at war with North Korea, which has resulted in the two neighbours boosting their military prowess.

By law, every able-bodied Korean man is obligated to start serving in the military from the year in which he turns 18 for at least 18 months. The age to enter service depends on various factors – including education – but normally Koreans sign up by the year in which they turn 28 at the latest.

Women are not required to perform military service, but they may voluntarily join the military. Objection to military service, for any reason, is not allowed and will lead to jail time.

In December 2020, the month in which BTS’s oldest member, Jin, turned 28, the South Korean government revised the country’s military law. It allowed top K-pop stars to defer their military service until they turn 30 if they’ve received government medals for heightening the country’s cultural reputation and apply for the postponement.

North Korea

Neighbouring North Korea is the country with the longest compulsory military service. Men in the country have to serve for 11 years and women for seven. It was voluntary for women until 2015 but was then made mandatory.

The country has a military-first policy known as “Songun”, according to which the armed forces have priority over the civilian population in a claim to the country’s resources. The army is the driving force in society.

Russia

Conscription is a Soviet Union legacy and one that continues to date.

Conscription seasons run twice a year in Russia – from 1 April until 15 July (spring) and between 1 October and December 31 (autumn). During these periods, men aged between 18 and 27, with no health issues or outstanding convictions could be called on to serve, reports Al Jazeera.

After an eight-month training, designated units are assigned to new conscripts. Mandatory service lasts for a year after which the soldiers are part of the military reserves.

Amid the war in Ukraine, Russian media carried articles convincing its nationals: “Conscription events are not related to the special operation in Ukraine.” However, families remained sceptical.

The Russian army has historically used conscription to ensure they have reserves with military training, the report says.

Ukraine

Ukraine, which is at war with Russia, always had military conscription. The law demanded 12 to 18 months of military service for men. Until the 24 February invasion, some men could defer military service.

In the wake of the conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law in Ukraine. A travel ban was imposed on men between the ages of 18 and 60; they were forbidden from leaving the country. There are a few exceptions such as men with poor health, or fathers of three or more children.

Israel

Military service is compulsory for both men and women, according to the 1949 Israeli Security Service Law. After they turn 18, citizens are expected to serve the forces, the only exception is for the ultra-Orthodox and Arab Israelis.

Men serve in the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) for three years and women for two. This rule applies to all Israeli citizens, even those abroad.

New immigrants are granted exemptions and medical grounds are considered.



Switzerland

Military service is compulsory for men in Switzerland between the ages of 18 and 34; for women it is mandatory. The basic service lasts for 21 weeks and there is a training which is held annually.

In 2013, the country held a referendum to scrap conscription but over 73 per cent voted in favour of it. This was the third time Switzerland held a vote on the issue.

The country is considering making military service mandatory for women because of a shortage of military personnel, according to media reports.

Norway

In 2015, Norway became the first European country to introduce compulsory military service for men and women.

Norway introduced a conscription system in 1799, which was further solidified in the Constitution of 1814. It would take more than 200 years for women to be included in the draft.

Brazil

Ten to twelve months of military service is compulsory in Brazil for 18-year-old men. Those refusing to enlist can face suspension of political rights, including the right to vote or run for electoral mandates.

The soldiers receive a salary, food and accommodation – benefits which are a big deal for the poor in the country.

Iran

All men over 18 years old must serve in the military for 18 to 24 months. While exemptions are made on health grounds and for a man over 18 with a father over 60, those who refrain from joining the forces can face dire consequences. They could lose their civil right, including becoming ineligible for government jobs and a ban on leaving the country, reports India Today.

Iran had introduced a buy-out scheme for those over 35 years by paying $10,000. But in January 2022 it was withdrawn following a widespread public backlash.

Syria

Military service is mandatory for all Syrian men and those evading it have faced up to 15 years in jail.

In March 2011, President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree to reduce military service from 21 to 18 months, according to BBC.

Eritrea

Both unmarried men and women have to serve 18 months in the military in the northeast African country. There have been cases of students being conscripted from secondary school. That’s not all. The service is often extended for years; some have served indefinitely in the army.

In 2015, Amnesty International, said, “Conscripts continue to be deployed in a range of civilian as well as military roles. The system, therefore, continues to amount to forced labour.”

The other nations that have conscription include Cuba (two years for men between 17 and 28), Greene (nine months for men after they turn 19), and Turkey (six to 15 months for men above the age of 2020.

In 2016, Lithuania brought back conscription which was scrapped in 2008. It calls for one-year compulsory military service from men between 18 and 26 years of age. University students and single fathers are exempted.

* This is not an exhaustive list

