Brazilian man spends Rs 80 lakh for bed to share with 6 wives: What is polyamory?

“Two people getting married and staying reserved till death do them apart” has been a classic tale.

But not for everyone.

A polyamorous Brazilian man reportedly guy built a 20-foot bed for his six wives for Rs 80 lakh.

The bedroom essential was put together by the man named Arthur O Urso over the course of 15 months with the assistance of 12 people and 950 screws. Arthur once had nine wives, four of whom divorced him, reported News18.

The São Paulo resident and his swinger wife Luana decided to open up their six-marriage setup in 2021.

The six wives are identified as Valquíria Santos, Damiana, Amandha Albuquerque, Olinda Maria, Luana Kazaki, and Emelly Souza.

Although it is not enforceable under law because polygamy is prohibited in his nation, Arthur and Liana formally established their connection with additional women at a Catholic church.

The seven members of the group even have an OnlyFans page where they provide sex advice and publish videos and images of their intimate antics. From the platform, they make roughly Rs 50 lakh each month.

The man, who had previously made headlines for having difficulty appeasing each of his women, made a schedule in order to provide equal enjoyment to all of them.

So, what is a polyamorous relationship really? Is it ethical? Let’s take a look.

Understanding polyamorous relationship

According to WebMD, polyamorous people have “multiple loving, intentional, and intimate relationships at the same time.”

It is a type of “open or non-monogamous relationship that follows certain guidelines.”

It excludes all forms of open relationships, including those with more casual sexual partners.

Each partner in many polyamorous relationships is aware of the others.

Relationships or friendships between partners are also possible.

Some people find such relationships more comfortable than monogamous relationships.

Two years ago, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith opened up about polyamory on Red Table Talk.

She said, “With polyamory, I think the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?”

It’s complex

Each polyamorous relationship is unique and complex.

USA Today quoted Washington University Professor of law Adrienne Davis as saying that such relationships in the United States dates back to 19th century when “Free Love” and transcendentalist movements were at peak.

According to Davis, it only grew popular in 1960s and early 1970s with the counterculture and sexual liberation movements.

In contrast to monogamous partnerships, people in polyamorous relationships create their own rules and preferred boundaries for their interactions.

The commitment to safer sex is among the most significant agreements shared by polyamorous individuals.

This usually refers to a restriction about who they will engage in unprotected sex with as well as methods of birth control for those who are capable of becoming pregnant.

In polyamorous partnerships, this is crucial to preventing the spread of STDs or unintended pregnancy.

Terms to know

Solo polyamory: Individuals who date several people but do not have primary partnerships. In their personal lives, they continue to be largely independent, according to WebMD.

Polyfidelity: A group of three or more persons who are dedicated to one another and do not date outside the group.

Hierarchical polyamory: It refers to people with primary relationships to which they give the most time and attention, while secondary and tertiary relationships receive less of both. The primary partner could have more influence over crucial choices.

Non-hierarchical polyamory: It describes those who don’t have a partner hierarchy. Alternative names for it include relationship anarchy and egalitarian polyamory. In this kind of relationship, equal time and attention may be given to each partner and they might also have an equal say in crucial decisions.

Compersion: A sensation of joy that results from seeing your lover happy with another person, as opposed to envy, according to Instyle magazine.

Common myths

1. It’s cheating on a partner

No, people in polyamorous relationships are open and honest with each other about their other partners, since it depends on “honesty, integrity, and communication,” says WebMD.

2. Afraid of commitment

Though it looks different since traditional relationships such as marriage can be difficult, polyamorous relationships are still committed relations.

3. No true intimacy

Many believe having multiple partners detracts from intimacy.

However, polyamorous people create more intimacy with multiple people due to vulnerability and communication, explains the website.

4. Wild sex life

Yes, they do, but the primary focus is building loving, intimate relationships.

With inputs from agencies

