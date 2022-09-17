'Biggest Polygamist of Century': In quest for perfect match, Saudi man marries 53 women

Known as 'The Best Polygamist of the Century', Abu Abdullah's quest for the perfect match started at the age of 20, when he married for the first time. He then went on tie the knot 53 times over the next 43 years

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia): He wanted happiness in life. And in search of that happiness, Abu Abdullah, a citizen of Saudi Arabia, has married 53 women over the 63 years of his life!

Known as “The Best Polygamist of the Century”, Abu Abdullah’s quest for the perfect match started at the age of 20, when he married for the first time. He then went on tie the knot 53 times over the next 43 years.

Despite having married so many times, Abu Abdullah claimed that he wanted to spend his whole life with one woman. He claims to have wanted stabilty in his married life. He claims to have married so many times in search of that ideal female partner.

“When I got married for the first time, I had no plans to marry more than one woman. Because then I felt comfortable and I had children,” he said.

In a recent interview with a Saudi-owned TV channel, Abu revealed the story of his marriage expedition.

“I have married 53 women over the years. I was 20 at the time of my first marriage and the woman was six years older than me. During the first marriage I had no plans to marry more than one woman. I felt comfortable with her and we had a baby,” he said.

However, after a few years, problems arose in that relationship, due to which Abu Abdullah decided to marry again at the age of 23. He had informed his first wife about that decision.

But, despite the second marriage, Abu did not find happiness. Trouble started between the first and second wives. Because of that, Abu Abdullah decided to marry for the third and fourth times. He later divorced his first two wives.

Abu Abdullah claimed that the only reason he had so many marriages was to find a woman who would keep him happy. Abu claimed that despite having so many marriages, he did not behave unfairly with any of his wives. He also informed that one of his marriages had lasted only for one night.

Abu has mostly married Saudi women. However, he also took some foreign women as wives during his business trips abroad.

“I used to stay abroad for three to four months. So I married to save myself from sin,” he said.

“Every man in the world wants to be a woman and she should always be with her. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an older one.”

He also said that he has no plans to get married again.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.