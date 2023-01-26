BrahMos, MBT Arjun, and more: How India exhibited its indigenous might on 2023 Republic Day

India’s military might was on display during the 74th Republic Day on Thursday (26 January) as the country flaunted its high-tech indigenous weapons.

The indigenous 105-mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) gave the 21-gun salute to President Droupadi Murmu, replacing the British-made 25-pounder guns.

The iconic 21 Gun Salute…. For the first time ever, the Gunners of 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial) presented the traditional 21 #GunSalute by the indigenously made 105 mm Indian Field Guns #IFG on the occasion of #RepublicDay23.#IndianArmy#OnPathToTransformation pic.twitter.com/c17IVbb5Yh — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 26, 2023

Murmu and her Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi were welcomed at the Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with many firsts, this was the maiden time that an Egyptian president was invited as chief guest for Republic Day celebrations.

Let’s look at how made-in-India weapons shined at this year’s Republic Day parade.

Nag Missile System (NAMIS)

NAG Missile System, popularly known as NAMIS, is a tank destroyer designed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory in Hyderabad.

Developed for the Recce and Support units of the mechanised infantry, the Nag missile is a ‘fire and forget’ anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) with a range of five km, reported news agency ANI.

The missile system comprises a tracked armoured fighting vehicle and has a crew-less turret that can fire six anti-tank guided missiles.

MBT Arjun

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun has a 120 mm main rifled gun.

Powered by a 1400 HP diesel engine, it has a speed of up to 70 km/h (43 mph).

The third-generation main battle tank also features a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun and a 12.7 mm anti-aircraft machine gun, as per ANI.

#RepublicDay2023 | The detachment of the Main Battle tank Arjun of 75 Armoured Regiment marches down the Kartavya Path. This is being led by Captain Amanjeet Singh. pic.twitter.com/m0nSLoSexR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (QRFV)

Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle is an indigenous combat vehicle manufactured by TATA Advance System and Bharat Forge Limited.

Its 360-degree turret can mount a 7.62mm medium machine gun.

The 4×4 wheeled armoured platform is designed to carry 10 fully armed forces, as per ANI.

The vehicle, with a maximum speed of 80 km/h, is ideally suitable for operations in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

BMP-2 Sarath

These infantry combat vehicles (ICV) can effectively manoeuvre in various terrains such as deserts and mountainous or high-altitude areas.

As per Indian Ordnance Factories website, BMP-2 Sarath is a “truly amphibian vehicle which can travel at seven km/h on water and can overcome slopes up to 35 degrees”.

K-9 Vajra-T (SP)

K9 Vajra-T is a 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer.

Weighing 50 tonnes, it can target an enemy that is even 50 kilometres away.

Built by Armoured Systems Complex of Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the howitzer has a speed of up to 60 km/hr over arid desert terrain.

It is protected by welded steel armour, while its design includes Modular Azimuth Position System (MAPS) and Automatic Fire Control System, reported ANI.

BrahMos

The detachment of BrahMos of the 861 Missile Regiment was led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala in the Republic Day parade.

It is a supersonic cruise missile and can attack targets in the sea 400 km away.

The high-precision missile can be launched from air, land, and sea platforms.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, makes these supersonic cruise missiles.

It flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or nearly three times the speed of sound.

Akash weapon system

The state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system has been configured on mobile platforms.

The newly inducted weapon system is manufactured and designed by Bharat Dynamics and DRDO.

Mobile Microwave Node & Mobile Network Centre

Indian Army’s Mobile Microwave Node can carry out “high-speed operational communications” to tactical battle areas, as per ANI.

Mounted on a high mobility vehicle platform, the Node can operate on “optical, microwave and satellite media to provide triple play services to include voice, data and video to field formations in active hostilities,” says the news agency.

The next-generation network vehicle – Mobile Network Centre – is capable of enhancing “battlefield transparency” and ramping up situational awareness, ANI reported.

10m Short Span Bridge

The 10m Short Span Bridge is a mechanically launched Assault Bridge.

Designed and developed by DRDO, the Short Span Bridging System (SSBS)-10 is key in “bridging the gaps up to 9.5m as a single span providing a four metre wide, fully decked roadway, ensuring faster movement of the troops”, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement in 2021.

Wheeled Armoured Platform

Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), a modular 8X8 wheeled combat platform, was on exhibit at this year’s Republic Day parade.

The state-of-the-art customisable platform carried a specialist 70-tonne trailer at the event.

WhAP, which has been built for multiple roles, can be used as a Wheeled Infantry Combat Vehicle, CBRN Vehicle, ATGM carrier and so on, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) variant on display is integrated with a 30mm turret, composite armour and innovative blast protection. This amphibious vehicle can negotiate water obstacles with a max speed of 100 km/h on road,” Press Information NBureau (PIB) quoted the defence ministry as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau showcased Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas MK-II, Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft NETRA and C-295 Transport aircraft.

The Indian Navy also displayed the models of the indigenously-developed Nilgiri class ship with a Dhruv helicopter, Kalvari class submarines and autonomous unmanned systems, as per Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies

