India ushered in its 74th Republic Day on Thursday (26 January).

Addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said that India has succeeded as a democratic republic because different creeds and numerous languages have not divided, but united the country. “That essence was at the heart of the Constitution, which has withstood the test of time,” she said, as per Indian Express.

This year’s Republic Day will host Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest who will witness the parade at New Delhi’s ceremonial boulevard Kartavya Path, previously known as the Rajpath.

This is the first time that an Egyptian president was invited as chief guest for Republic Day.

There are also many other firsts that India will observe this year. But before we look at those, let’s turn back the pages to revisit India’s first Republic Day celebrations.

India marks first Republic Day

On 26 January 1950, India severed its last ties to the British Empire. While the country gained Independence on 15 August 1947, it was in 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into force.

India’s first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, also took oath on 26 January 1950 as the country proclaimed itself a sovereign republic.

The Times of India notes that Delhi witnessed early morning processions led by ecstatic citizens crooning patriotic songs amid beating drums to ring in the first Republic Day which fell on a Thursday.

The rehearsals to commemorate the historic day had begun weeks before.

Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, the 34th and last governor-general of India, announced the birth of the Republic of India on 26 January.

After his oath ceremony, the first president of India addressed the crowd in Hindi and then in English.

“Today, for the first time in our long and chequered history we find the whole of this vast land… brought together under the jurisdiction of one constitution and one union which takes over responsibility for the welfare of more than 320 million men and women who inhabit it”, Dr Prasad was quoted as saying by BBC.

The then-Indonesian president Sukarno was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 1950.

From 1950 to 1954, the Republic Day parade was conducted at Irwin Stadium (now known as National Stadium or Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium), Kingsway (Rajpath and now Kartavya Path), Red Fort, and Ramlila grounds in Delhi, noted The Quint.

Rajpath has been hosting Republic Day celebrations since 1955.

Significance of 26 January

India formally adopted its constitution in 1950 which replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935) as the country’s governing text, as per NDTV.

The preparations for the constitution had started years before.

On 29 August 1947, a committee chaired by Dr BR Ambedkar was set up to draft a permanent constitution for independent India.

In November of that year, the panel submitted the draft of the constitution to the Constituent Assembly.

The Constituent Assembly finally adopted the Constitution on 26 November 1949, a day that India marks as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas.

After deliberations and a few changes on 24 January 1950, the 308 members of the Assembly signed the agreement, one in Hindi and one in English.

And the Constitution was enforced two days later. 26 January was chosen as India’s Republic Day as it was on this day in 1930 that the Indian National Congress (INC) urged the public to mark Purna Swaraj (total independence) from British rule.

Congress workers hoisted the Indian tricolour across the country and sang patriotic songs as the country “reconfigured its strategy for Independence”, reported Indian Express.

The historic Poorna Swaraj resolution was passed in the INC’s Lahore Session held in December 1929.

“The British government in India has not only deprived the Indian people of their freedom but has based itself on the exploitation of the masses, and has ruined India economically, politically, culturally and spiritually…. Therefore…India must sever the British connection and attain Poorna Swaraj or complete independence,” the resolution read, as per Indian Express.

The many firsts of Republic Day 2023

This Republic Day parade will illustrate a self-reliant India as only ‘Made in India’ weapon systems will be a part of the display. It is the first R-Day celebration after the Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year.

105 mm Indian field guns will replace the British-made 25-pounder guns for the ceremonial 21-gun salute to President Murmu.

‘Daredevils’ motorcycle riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer will be a part of the parade.

Also, for the first time, 12 women riders will form the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Indian Navy’s IL-38 aircraft and formations such as ‘Bheem’ and ‘Vajrang’ will be exhibited over the Kartavya Path for the first time, as per Livemint report.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army consisting of 144 personnel will also march in the parade.

While the Beating Retreat ceremony on 29 January at Vijay Chowk will be dazzled by a 3D anamorphic projection.

