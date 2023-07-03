The world of fitness and bodybuilding are in mourning after Jo Lindner, a YouTube training star known as Joesthetics, died Friday of an aneurysm. The 30-year-old German fitness influencer known for his bulging biceps and sinewy arms and legs had an Instagram following of 8.5 million and videos on his YouTube channel had crossed 500 million views.

His girlfriend, identified only as Nicha, paying tribute to him on Instagram said she was with him when he fell ill. “He was in my arms… than this is just happening too fast,” she wrote. She claimed he suffered neck pain in the days before his death. She also asked fans to “please remember him as Joesthetics”.

His girlfriend also stated that Lindner had passed away owing to an aneurysm. However, others have pointed out that his demise may have been owing to an illness, called rippling muscle disease, which he revealed just days ago.

On 8 June, appearing on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, the fitness influencer had said that he was diagnosed with a rare muscle condition, called rippling muscle disease. He had added that he was concerned that over-training could lead to a heart attack and that’s why he was “staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much”.

But what is rippling muscle disease? What causes this disease and who is at danger of getting it?

Rippling muscle disease, explained

Rippling muscle disease is a condition in which the muscles are unusually sensitive to movement or pressure (irritable). It is a rare disorder and according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it belongs to a group of conditions known as caveolinopathies.

People who suffer this disease say that the muscles near the centre of the body, proximal muscles, are most affected, especially the thighs. Furthermore, stretching the muscle causes visible ripples to spread across the muscle, lasting five to 20 seconds. A bump or other sudden impact on the muscle causes it to bunch up (percussion-induced muscle mounding) or exhibit repetitive tensing (percussion-induced rapid contraction). The rapid contractions can continue for up to 30 seconds and may be painful.

Experts state that people with rippling muscle disease may see overgrowth of some muscles, especially in the calf. Some affected individuals have an abnormal pattern of walking (gait), such as walking on tiptoe. They may experience fatigue, cramps, or muscle stiffness, especially after exercise or in cold temperatures.

It is still unknown as to when individuals begin to develop this disorder, but experts note that in most cases the onset is in the individual’s late childhood or adolescence.

Causes behind rippling muscle disease

Rippling muscle disease is a neuromuscular disorder that occurs due to mutations in the CAV3 gene. Medlineplus. gov explains that the CAV3 gene mutation causes a shortage of caveolin-3 protein in the muscle cell membrane, which results in rippling muscle disease.

Doctors explain that the caveolin-3 protein acts as a scaffold to organise other molecules that are important for cell signalling and maintenance of the cell structure. It also helps in regulating calcium levels in muscle cells, which play a role in controlling muscle contraction and relaxation.

CAV3 gene mutations also cause other diseases such as limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, isolated hyperCKemia, and a heart disorder called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Treatment for rippling muscle disease

Rippling muscle disease, until now, has been considered as a generally benign, non-progressive condition with relatively mild symptoms, muscle cramping or stiffness may be painful.

There isn’t much medical literature on the disease and there is currently no specific treatment for it. Depending on specific symptoms and severity, doctors suggest patients to control their weight as well as undergo physical therapy and practice stretching exercises to promote mobility and prevent contractures.

Lindner’s struggle with rippling muscle disease

On 8 June in an interview with fellow YouTuber, Lindner shed light on him dealing with rippling muscle disease.

“Technically, it’s a cramp,” he had told the YouTuber, adding, “The heart is also a muscle, that’s my biggest concern always. Like, what if I get such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp?”

He added that the disease was scary and it was a reason for him to stay away from bodybuilding contests. “Because I would take all these diuretics and if I stop eating salt and drink a lot, and then stop drinking as well, you would pee everything out, and then you would take a diuretic as well on top and then you pee even more sodium out.

Linder added that he was afraid of how this dehydration could potentially lead to heart issues.

Lindner’s online popularity

Hailing from Germany, Jo Lindner or popularly known as Joesthetics, he built an online presence for his bodybuilding routines. He had his own training program called Joesthetics Training System and regularly shared fitness advice and hacks with his followers.

It is reported that before earing fame as a bodybuilder, he worked as a bouncer at a club. Known for his muscles, he has also been compared to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The fitness guru built an impressive Instagram following of 8.4 million by posting often about his gym workouts and training regimen. However, he was slammed in the past for claiming that his gains are natural. It was only then that he had posted a video, admitting to using steroids.

Lindner’s close friend Joseph Shulkin wrote, per The Sun, that the bodybuilder had inspired him and millions. “You have done so much for the community, had the best energy, and the kindest soul,” he said. “We will always remember you brazza, fly high.”

