YouTube bodybuilding star Joesthetics dies at 30 after previously dismissing rare muscle disease as a 'cramp'

YouTube bodybuilding sensation Joesthetics, a 30-year-old German fitness influencer named Jo Lindner, has tragically passed away. His friends and girlfriend took to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

Lindner, who had an impressive following of 8.5 million on Instagram and nearly 500 million views on YouTube, suffered from an aneurysm on Friday, as disclosed by his girlfriend Nicha.

In a recent interview on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Lindner had mentioned his struggle with rippling muscle disease, a rare condition characterized by extreme muscle sensitivity to movement or pressure. At the time, he casually referred to it as a “cramp.”

Nicha, in an emotional tribute on Instagram, posted several pictures and videos of them together, revealing that she was with Lindner when he fell ill.

She expressed shock at the sudden turn of events, stating, “He was in my arms… and now this is happening too fast.” Nicha also mentioned that Lindner had been experiencing neck pain in the days leading up to his untimely demise.

She fondly described him as a “sweet,” “strong,” and “amazing” individual, highlighting his unwavering belief in her and his encouragement for her aspirations.

Nicha concluded her tribute by requesting fans to remember Lindner as “Joesthetics.” His friend and fellow bodybuilder, Noel Deyzel, shared a heartfelt tribute as well, featuring a photo of the two friends together.

Deyzel expressed his love for Lindner and urged everyone to pray for him and his grieving family. He clarified that the news was not a joke, as some might suspect, and emphasized Lindner’s mother’s desire for people to be aware of her son’s passing.

In his Instagram stories, Deyzel further assured his followers of the authenticity of the news, urging them to keep Lindner and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. In a subsequent post, he shared Lindner’s motivational words: “‘Keep going, brazzer, do more, work harder.’ That’s what he lived for, pushing others to be their best without expecting anything in return.”

The bodybuilding community, along with Lindner’s fans and loved ones, mourned the loss of a talented and inspiring individual who left an indelible mark on their lives.

