Bigger May Not be Better: The average penis size has grown. Here's why doctors are concerned

“Bigger is better” – it’s a commonly believed notion when it comes to penis size.

But looks like the medical community does not agree with it.

According to a new study, men’s penises have grown rapidly in length in the past 29 years.

A meta-analysis by Stanford University researchers has found that the average erect penis jumped over 24 per cent in length from 1992 to 2021 – from 4.8 to six inches.

Although it might seem like every man’s dream, the Stanford team is worried that it may be due to exposure to chemicals, sedentary lifestyles and junk food.

Let’s take a closer look at the study.

Surprisingly, it is growing

The study published on Valentine’s Day in The World’s Journal of Men’s Health gathered data from 75 researches performed between 1942 and 2021, on nearly 56,000 men.

Notably, the study focused solely on penis length and did not explore the reasons for the increase and the impact of size on fertility.

They learned that the average erect penis length grew by 24 per cent over the last 29 years.

Dr Michael Eisenberg, a urologist and male fertility specialist at Stanford Medicine, who led the research, said that the trend was apparent in different regions of the world.

According to USA Today, he said, “This was not isolated to a specific population.”

The findings further said that the average length of the erect penis across all regions and decades was over 5.5 inches.

The researchers found that the average penis size was 3.4 inches long while flaccid.

When they were stretched, the average size grew to 5.1 inches, while fully erect penises grew to six inches.

As per the report, Dr Eisenberg was interested in the research as there has been evidence of declining male sperm counts and testosterone levels.

Thus, he expected that penis sizes would be shrinking.

However, much to his surprise, he found that they are growing at a fast pace.

According to Dr Eisenberg, “Any overall change in development is concerning because our reproductive system is one of the most important pieces of human biology. If we’re seeing this fast a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies. We should try to confirm these findings and if confirmed, we must determine the cause of these changes.”

What could be the reason?

According to Dr Eisenberg, the increase in the length of the penises could be linked to exposure to harmful chemicals.

These factors have also contributed to the rapid decline in fertility rates over the same period.

Dailymail quoted him as saying, “There could be a number of factors at play, such as chemical exposure, like pesticides or hygiene products, interacting with our hormonal systems. These endocrine-disrupting chemicals – there are many – exist in our environment and our diet.”

“As we change our body’s constitution that also affects our hormonal milieu. Chemical exposure has also been posited as a cause for boys and girls going into puberty earlier, which can affect genital development,” he explained.

Declining fertility rates

According to a previous study published in Human Reproduction Update, average male sperm counts had dramatically declined to half since the 1970s.

Due to declining fertility and lifestyle changes, the number of babies born in developed nations has sharply decreased, to the point that analysts worry that a population decline could eventually cause the collapse of the economy, according to Dailymail.

The report quoted Dr Phillip Levine, an economist at Wellesley College, as saying that the decline will eventually have a “damaging impact both on social cohesion, general wellbeing, and economic dynamism.”

Nevertheless, Dr Eisenberg noted that more extensive research is to be performed in order to understand the causes of these changes.

“The big next step is to look at other patient populations, such as the paediatric population, to see if there are similar changes,” Dailymail quoted him as saying. He also called for research into changes to the female reproductive system in the past several years.

