Understanding ovulation and fertility can help you conceive pregnancy

Understanding your menstrual cycle might help you become pregnant more easily. The first day of bleeding during your period marks the beginning of the first phase. The follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), for example, is released by your body and causes the eggs in your ovaries to develop. These hormones between days 2 and 14 also aid in the uterine lining’s thickening in preparation for a fertilised egg. The follicular stage is the term for this.

Ovulation & Conception:

A menstrual cycle typically lasts 28 to 35 days. In most women, ovulation takes place between 11 and 21 days of their cycle. The most mature egg is released when luteinizing hormone (LH) increases in the body.

The biggest chances of conception often occurs when intercourse occurs 1-2 days before to ovulation. When your period is expected to start again, go back 14 days if you have a typical 28-day cycle. Plan to engage in sexual activity every other day, say on day 12 and 14. An online ovulation calculator or over-the-counter ovulation and fertility kits can assist you determine the most likely day because your cycle may be longer or shorter than usual.

Getting Pregnant:

The three to six days before and up until ovulation are ideal for trying to get pregnant. Depending on how long your cycle is, different days will be the most fertile.

If you are currently using contraception, you must stop if you intend to become pregnant. If you intend to become pregnant, there are no definitive rules on when to quit using the Pill (oral contraception). After taking the Pill, some medical specialists advise having three regular menstrual cycles to enable your metabolism to return to normal. Each woman’s recovery from infertility takes a different amount of time.

If the egg is fertilised and implants in the uterus, you have a baby! Even though a missing period is frequently a reliable early sign of pregnancy, many women utilise a home pregnancy test to be sure they are indeed pregnant. Home pregnancy tests measure the amount of the hormone hCG (human chorionic gonadotropin), which is only present during pregnancy, in your urine. It is advised to wait until the first day of your missing period to take a test since hCG levels rise every day of pregnancy. You will probably receive more accurate results if you wait (as difficult as it may be! ), even if some tests are more sensitive and claim to be able to detect a pregnancy before your missing period.

Conclusion:

The key to maintaining your health is to have a solid understanding of ovulation. You might become pregnant more quickly or prevent an undesired pregnancy by knowing when you ovulate.

Ovulation typically occurs around day 14 of the menstrual cycle for most women. You can get more precise information on when you are ovulating by monitoring bodily cues like a rise in basal body temperature or an increase in clear cervical mucus.

The author is a consultant and infertility expert, NOVA IVF Fertility, Pune. Views expressed are personal.

