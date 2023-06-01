Adolf Hitler’s pencil to go under the hammer: All about this ‘gift’ from his partner, Eva Braun

A pencil that purportedly belonged to German dictator Adolf Hitler is going under the hammer next week. It is expected to fetch anywhere between £50,000 (around Rs 51,28,581) and £80,000 (around Rs 82,05,729).

The pencil was gifted to Hitler by his long-term partner Eva Braun on his 52nd birthday on 20 April 1941, as per a Guardian report.

Adolf Hitler’s pencil

The 8.5 cm-long pencil, made of white metal, will be sold by Bloomfield Auctions in Northern Ireland’s Belfast on 6 June. An original signed photograph of Hitler, which is expected to sell for between £10,000 (around Rs 10,28,393) and £15,000 (about Rs 15,42,589), is also going under the hammer.

As per the UK daily Guardian, the pencil was originally purchased by a collector at an auction in 2002.

The pencil has an inscription in German with “Eva” engraved on the side and the initials “AH” on the top.

Hitler and Braun, who kept their relationship under wraps, reportedly got married days before dying by suicide in April 1945.

Speaking to The Guardian about the auction, Karl Bennett, managing director of Bloomfield Auctions, said: “The importance of Hitler’s engraved personal pencil lies in the fact that it helps to unravel a hidden piece of history, giving a unique insight into Hitler’s personal relationships, which he scrupulously kept hidden from the public eye”.

“Much of Hitler’s personal appeal during his dictatorship derived from his carefully constructed identity as the father of the German nation, who rejected personal connection in favour of loyalty to his country. This love token of a personalised pencil from Eva on his birthday helps reveal the deception behind Hitler’s public facade.”

Talking to The Independent earlier this week, Bennett said he understands why people might be hesitant about the Nazi dictator’s belongings being auctioned. “I understand why some people may struggle to understand why items like these are sold and collected, but for me, as a high-end collector of militaria items, they preserve a piece of our past and should be treated as historical objects, no matter if the history they refer to was one of the darkest and most controversial in recorded history,” he said.

“These items give us concrete ties to the past so that we can never forget.”

‘Blood-soaked’ item

The European Jewish Association (EJA) has opposed the sale of Hitler’s items.

In a letter to Bennett, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, the chairman of the association, argued that the auction could “potentially glorify the actions of the Nazis”, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Rabbi Margolin also said that such items do not have “inherent historical value” and “create a macabre trade in the belongings of mass murderers”.

“Would you sell a pen belonging to Robert Murphy who killed 12 and injured 30 at LaMon? Then why is a pencil given as a trinket to a man who murdered six million Jews?” he asked.

The EJA chairman further called on the Irish auction house to pull out the Nazi leader’s belongings from the sale.

“We are repeatedly told by auction houses that Hitler sells. This may indeed be true. But what is sold and to whom is a matter of public decency and moral responsibility at the end of the day.

“It is in this spirit of decency that I ask you again to withdraw the Nazi auction items, to send a message that some things particularly when so metaphorically blood-soaked, should not and must not be traded,” he wrote, as per Belfast Telegraph.

Controversies over previous sales of Hitler’s items

The backlash over auctioning of Hitler’s personal items is not new.

In July 2022, a watch said to have belonged to the Nazi leader was sold for $1.1 million at an auction in the US.

Ahead of the auction, Alexander Historical Auctions, which also sold other items related to Hitler, faced criticism from Jewish leaders.

An open letter signed by 34 Jewish leaders had asked the auction house to cancel the sale of Nazi items, calling it “abhorrent”.

Rabbi Margolin wrote at the time that the sale gave “succour to those who idealise what the Nazi party stood for”.

“Whilst it is obvious that the lessons of history need to be learned – and legitimate Nazi artefacts do belong in museums or places of higher learning – the items that you are selling clearly do not,” he said, as per BBC.

The auction house had defended the sale and told German media that it wanted to preserve history.

In 2021, an Australian auction house had come under fire for selling items, including cigarette box, decanter, ice bucket, gravy boat and hairbrush, that were purportedly owned by Hitler.

The country’s Anti-Defamation Commission had slammed the auction, calling it “a kick in the stomach” to Holocaust survivors.

