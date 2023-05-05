A New World: Is Saudi Arabia easing tourism norms to allow LGBTQ travellers?

Saudi Arabia has ambitious plans to expand its tourism industry in the years to come.

However, the country has a reputation problem among travellers. Riyadh is a different tale than Dubai.

Thus, the country is trying to change that.

It is shifting its focus to a particularly profitable segment of the tourism market: LGBTQ tourists.

The conservative kingdom advertises that it welcomes unmarried couples as well as it experiences a number of recent social and economic adjustments.

Let’s take a look.

How Saudi Arabia is relaxing rules for tourists?

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s website visitsaudi.com has an updated section under its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) page stating “Are LGBT visitors welcome to visit Saudi Arabia?”

The answer to the question reads, “We don’t ask anyone to disclose personal details and never have. Everyone is welcome to visit our country.”

There was no announcement of the change but accounts on Twitter started circulating the news on Wednesday.

It's very sad to see a country criminalize the LGBT community and welcome them in the same time. So what do you do if you were Saudi Arabia? Easy, Criminalized LGBT community make sure that your lgbtq citizens are in prison and in the same time welcome to International LGBT…

According to Darren Burn, CEO of Travel Gay, the largest LGBTQ+ travel platform in the world, and of Out Of Office, a premium trip planning service for the community, LGBTQ+ travellers represent a sizable market.

The research suggests they tend to travel more frequently each year and spend more money in a given location than heterosexual couples, he told CNN.

The move has drawn criticism with many saying that it is sad to see “a country criminalise the LGBTQ community and then welcome them at the same time.”

Moreover, unmarried couples are also “welcome” to travel to Saudi Arabia.

“Everyone is welcome to visit Saudi Arabia and unmarried couples are able to share accommodation… it is important to respect local customs and act in a culturally sensitive manner when in public,” read the site.

Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in Saudi Arabia, according to Human Rights Watch.

Men and women are not allowed to cohabitate together in the country unless they are “mahram,” an Arabic term for close relatives or spouses.

The kingdom, however, made the decision to permit foreign couples who are not married to share hotel rooms earlier in 2019.

When Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo also relocated to Saudi Arabia to play for the Al Nassr Football Club, the law pertaining to this issue garnered public attention in January.

Ronaldo has shared a residence with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

At the time, Saudi lawyers complained to the Spanish news organisation EFE that the government had been ignoring foreigners living together who were not married.

Hotels in other Middle Eastern countries frequently permit foreign couples to share a room without providing documentation of their marriage.

However, residents and nationals of nations with a majority of Muslims frequently need to present a marriage licence in such circumstances.

What are the rules for its citizens?

Like other Muslim countries in the Middle East, the Saudi Arabian administration forbids same-sex relationships.

This is due to the conventional interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, which outlaws homosexuality.

In Saudi Arabia, having same-sex partners is punishable by death or flogging, according to the Middle East outlet Al-Monitor. However, the kingdom’s anti-homosexuality laws are not consistently upheld.

The US State Department’s 2022 report on human rights stated, “There were no known prosecutions for same-sex relations during the year.”

According to the UK-based Human Dignity Trust, which monitors anti-LGBTQ laws around the world, it is challenging to gauge the level of repression the LGBTQ minority experiences in Saudi Arabia.

The organisation’s page in Saudi Arabia stated that “Social stigma and the absence of LGBT organisations limit reporting of discrimination.”

Saudi authorities have recently taken various measures to target alleged LGBTQ activism.

Rainbow-coloured toys, according to Saudi officials last June, “promote homosexuality.”

Why it matters?

The most recent change occurs as the kingdom is experiencing considerable societal changes.

The kingdom in 2018 allowed women to drive again. However, just prior to the decision, several activists fighting for a woman’s right to drive were detained.

Abayas, which are lengthy garments that cover the entire body from head to toe, were abolished for women the same year.

The first beach in the country where women can wear bikinis opened in 2021 at Jeddah’s Pure Beach on the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia still imposes several customary limitations, such as the prohibition of alcohol.

The way LGBTQ people are treated in Saudi Arabia has damaged the country’s reputation abroad.

For instance, American golfer Phil Mickelson, who competes on the LIV Golf tour sponsored by Saudi Arabia, described Saudis as “scary” last year and said they “execute people over there for being gay.”

Strong outrage followed the remarks, leading Mickelson to issue an apology.

