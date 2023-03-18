How Saudi-Iran rapprochement is a win-win situation for India

They say that there is never a dull moment in the West Asian region and it seems to be living up to its billing. On 28 February 2023, the news of Iran enriching parts of Uranium to 84 per cent purity had just caught the world attention causing alarm on Iran possibly going nuclear and developing a nuclear weapon when, another development, this time very positive, was reported by on 10 March 2023, stating that Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations after seven years, in a peace deal brokered by China. The agreement includes a deal to re-open their embassies and missions within two months. The agreement includes an affirmation of respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Earlier, there were reports of Iraq mediating between the two countries since 2021 and mediated five rounds of talks without any concrete results. However, there were absolutely no indications that China had taken the lead in the interim and has now actually succeeded in seeing the deal through. In a region, highly contested and conflicted due to regional rivalry between the two neighbors across the Persian Gulf, the deal could not have come at a better time for the two countries and the region itself.

Hope for the Region

For a long time, the region which was forced to choose sides between the two heavy weight rivals, Saudi Arabia and Iran, this rapprochement is great news. It might pave the way for a greater regional integration and shared prosperity, something that countries of the region, especially the smaller ones, desperately must be looking forward to. It also offers hope for a peaceful resolution of conflict in Yemen which had turned into a battlefield for a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia ever sinceSaudi Arabia led coalition launched ‘Operation Decisive Storm’ in Yemen in March 2015. Media reports indicate that, as a part of this peace deal, Iran has agreed to halt covert weapons shipments to its Houthi allies in Yemen. If Yemen conflict does come to an end, it will bring to an end an eight-year-old conflict and the worst humanitarian disaster in modern history. It also gives Saudi Arabia a chance for a face-saving exit from an ‘un-winnable war’ in Yemen as well as relief from drone attacks on its oil installations and airports, as was the case in recent times. Saudi Arabia too has signaled positively to the deal, stating that it is open to “quickly” investing in Iran.

The peace deal also offers hope for a safe passage of trade by sea, both through the Bab-al-Mandab as well as the Persian Gulf, crucial not only for the region but global trade too. The 2019 Persian Gulf crisis had severely disrupted oil trade and had brought the region precariously close to a direct military conflict.

There could be hope for Syria too as it marked twelve years of civil war since the outbreak of ‘Arab Spring’ protests in the city of Daara in March 2011. Saudi Arabia along with Turkey and more than 30 other nations formed an Islamic military alliance to fight against rebels and terrorists in Syria (among other nations like Iraq, Libya), a war where on the opposing side, Iran along with Russia was supporting the Assad regime in Syria. Although there have been steps towards reconciliation in the past, the Saudi-Iran peace deal could have a positive effect on stabilising the situation in Syria.

The Indian Context

The West Asian region forms an important part of India’s extended neighbourhood, and is vital to India’s strategic outlook. India has vital stakes in the stability, security and economic well-being of the region. The region supplies about 50 per cent of India’s crude oil requirements, over 70 per cent of natural gas requirements, hosts about 9 million Indians and accounts for 60 per cent of remittances received in India annually. Security challenges in the region have a ripple effect into India and therefore any instability in the region has a direct bearing on the safety and security of millions of Indians working there, our energy security and our steadily growing trade relations. The Saudi-Iran peace deal therefore offers much hope to India. Although India has not said much on the deal as such, it has welcomed the deal saying it always supports resolution of conflicts towards dialogue and diplomacy.

From India’s foreign policy perspective, two things stand out. Firstly, India does not believe in a ‘Zero Sum Game’ and therefore its good relations with one nation do not necessarily come at the cost of its ties with a rival. It is a product of this ‘strategic autonomy’ exercised by India due to which it has developed ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ with Saudi Arabia, a special strategic relationship with its (Saudi Arabia’s) traditional rival Israel and has had no problem engaging with Iran at a completely different level. Secondly, India’s traditional foreign policy approach has been to remain non-intrusive, non-judgmental and non-prescriptive and it has principally avoided taking sides in any intra-regional disputes. It therefore does not matter too much for India if it was China who brokered the deal as India was never competing with China to broker the deal. Also, India’s engagement and interests in the West Asian region do not necessarily compete or conflict with Chinese engagement as India has over time, developed independent, deep, trustworthy and strategic relations with most countries in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia form the major power block and any reconciliation between them opens further opportunities for India. India already has comprehensive trade and business relations with Saudi Arabia. With Iran, although it has been restrained in furthering its ties due to international sanctions on Iran because of its nuclear issues, but India and Iran have been attempting to revitalise their ties in recent times. Dr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister was on an official visit to India on 08-10 June 2022, after which he indicated that both countries are preparing a roadmap for strategic cooperation. Chabahar port in Iran, developed by India is yet another instrument of deep cooperation and has huge potential, especially for India in engagement with Central Asia and Afghanistan. Only recently, on 07 March,India announced sending 20,000 Tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Chabahar port.

The Saudi-Iran peace deal which promises end of conflict in Yemen too is important for India. Who can forget the hurried evacuation conducted by India at the outbreak of war in Yemen, where under ‘Operation Raahat’, India evacuated over 4,000 Indians and 1,950 foreign nationals from 48 countries in March 2015. Also, any potential conflict between the two main rivals anywhere in the West Asian region, puts to danger millions of Indians working in the region and is a logistic nightmare for the Indian government. India will also no longer need to walk the diplomatic tightrope it has been forced to in the past, to condemn or abstain its voice during attacks by either side during the Yemen war. Peace in the region is therefore a welcome step for India.

The Saudi-Iran peace deal also opens up many trade and business opportunities for India. If crude oil from Iran comes back into play, it adds to the various options of cost effective and efficient imports by India. India has previously tried rupee trade arrangements with Iran and it is currently in talks with the UAE too. A peaceful region offers opportunities for India to collaborate better with major countries in the region to promote ‘non-dollar trade’, rupee trade etc. which are beneficial in the long run. With a number of regional countries now looking into a future on ‘non-oil revenues’, India has huge potential to jointly collaborate into futuristic and green technology solutions.

Conclusion

The year 2023 has started with a bang for the West Asian region and only time will tell how things eventually pan out. Eventually, it will be up to the two nations to build confidence, commence diplomatic and trade exchanges and most importantly build up mechanisms to ensure that this hard work is not wasted away by any ‘stray or silly action’ by either of the parties.

Also, this peace deal, brokered by China, is yet another evidence of diminishing influence of the US in the region. Coincidently, it was announced just a few days short of the 20 anniversary of US led invasion in Iraq, a folly which changed the regional dynamics in West Asia forever. For India, leading the charge this year as it hosts the presidency of G20 and SCO, the deal is perfectly timed and is a ‘win-win’ situation on all fronts. The Iranian Ambassador to India too echoed the sentiment, stating that the peace deal would be of benefit to India since it would help and intensify the stability and peace in the Persian Gulf region. It is now for India to seek best opportunities from this deal, especially with regard to its revitalised engagement options with Iran.

The author is Assistant Director, MP-IDSA. Views expressed are personal.

