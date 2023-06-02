350 years of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation: History of Raigad Fort where he was coronated

On the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his life continues to inspire people.

Modi, in a video message that was played at the state-level function being held atop the Raigad fort in Maharashtra, also praised the Maratha warrior king’s courage and administrative skills.

Modi added that the government’s vision of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” (One India, Supreme India) was a reflection of Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals and that bravery, bold style of action, strategic skills were some of the traits of his personality, while farmers’ welfare, empowerment of women, making governance accessible to the common man, water management were a few of the features of his policies and administration.

Let’s take a closer look at the history and importance of Raigad Fort:

The massive hill fort is situated in the Sahyadri range in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The fort is 25 kilometres from Mahad and has been built at an altitude of 2,851 feet, according to Financial Express.

According to Indian Express, the early Europeans called the fort the Gibraltar of the East.

350 years of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation: How will Maharashtra mark it?

With a one-and-a-half-mile-long flat top having enough space for buildings, the fort at its zenith held as many as 2,000 men and 300 stone homes.

History

According to Financial Express, the fort in the 12th Century, then known as Rairi, belonged to the Maratha Shirke clan.

After the Shirkes, the Bahaminis, Nizamshahis, and Adilshahis seized control of the fort.

In 1656, Shivaji took control of the fort from the Mores – who were under the Adilshahi Sultanate.

The importance of the fort for Shivaji cannot be understated as it allowed him to expand his empire towards the Konkan.

Shivaji changed its name to Raigad Fort in 1662.

Shivaji, his architects and engineers, rebuilt and fortified the structure, according to the Raigad Development Authority website.

It is the place where Shivaji was coronated on 6 June, 1674 and where he took the title Chhatrapati.

Shivaji was anointed by priests who poured water from the Ganga – kept in the Ganga Sagar tank – on him.

Following this, the fort became the capital of the Maratha Empire.

The fort was considered a suitable location due to its strategic position and the difficulties involved in scaling it.

According to the website, one can scale the top of the hill only from one side – the others are inaccessible.

Shivaji passed away in 1680 after which he was cremated at the fort.

According to Deccan Herald, the fort fell to the Mughals under Aurangzeb after the death of Shivaji and his eldest son Sambhaji Maharaj (1689).

In 1818, it was targeted by an armed force of the British East India Company.

The Raigad Fort is currently protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It comprises the court of Shivaji, remains of residential buildings, Jagdishwar temple and also the samadhi of Shivaji Maharaj.

“It is quite unfortunate that except Shivaji Maharaj’s Samadhi (although renovated in the beginning of twentieth century), Naggar Khana and Jagadishwar Mandir, dedicated to Lord Shiva, most of the monuments inside the fort, including the Hall of Public Audience (darbar hall), Royal Complex, Queens’ palace (Ranivasa), Ashta-pradhanwada (residential quarters of the ministers), Bazarpeth, Manore (watch-towers) are in utter state of ruin. The main Raj Sadar where the founder of Maratha Empire was coronated with all pomp and show is in dilapidated condition because of destructions carried out later and due to long neglect,” the Raigad Development Authority website states.

According to the website, hundreds of people visit the fort every day to pay tribute to Shivaji’s valour, courage, administrative acumen, benevolence and patriotism’.

According to Indian Express, the fort has also become the focal point of many Maharashtra politicians given Shivaji’s stature in the state.

Maharashtra has announced a statue of Shivaji in the Arabian Sea.

The previous state government in 2021 had also sought the world heritage tag for the fort..

‘Light and sound show to be held’

In February, Raigad Development Authority chairperson Sambhaji Chhatrapati told PTI that the Raigad Development Authority has undertaken the work of conservation of parts of the fort and is also working to hold a light and sound show on 5 June.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a member of the former royal family of Kolhapur and a descendant of Shivaji.

The script of the light and sound show has been approved by the authorities concerned, he said.

“The show will cover incidents from the birth of Shivaji Maharaj till his death. The rocky surface behind Holicha Maal area will be used by the audience to sit and watch the show. They will be able to have a 180 degrees view of the show from Rajsadar (the court of Shivaji) to the samadhi,” he said.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati said he expects the ASI to expedite the fort’s conservation work.

“We (Raigad Development Authority) have transferred to the ASI a fund of Rs 11 crore three years back. But, the amount is not yet utilised fully for the fort’s conservation works,” he said.

“Additional powers should be given to regional officers of the ASI as every file we move for sanction is sent to its Delhi head office and it is a lengthy procedure,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.