The much-awaited trailer of Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato is finally out and is already impressing the fans. The film which revolves around the story of a food delivery personnel and his daily life struggles while earning for his family also marks the comedian’s comeback to Bollywood after many years. Taking to his social media handles, Kapil Sharma shared the trailer of Zwigato and wrote, “Ting Tong! Aapka Zwigato trailer deliver ho gaya hai! Please rating dena mat bhooliyega.” While Kapil portrays the role of Manas, the food delivery agent, Shahana Goswami plays the role of his wife, Pratima.

The trailer was launched at a special event organised in Mumbai where the lead actors along with director Nandita Das interacted with the media and shared deets about the film.

About Zwigato trailer

Speaking about the 2.7 minutes trailer, it begins with Manas (Kapil Sharma) talking with his school-going son about talking about taking a selfie with the customer to gain an extra tip on his job. It further goes on to show how he travels from one place to another throughout the day and night for his job while at the same time also undergoing various emotional turmoils in his personal life.

In a few scenes from the trailer where Manas’ son asks him about an ‘expensive’ fruit and the actor delivers heart-wrenching dialogues like “To feed people is a holy deed” and “He is helpless, that’s why he is a labourer“, it will leave you in a deep thought about the reality of food delivery riders.

Take a look:

Directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment, the film has already been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan Film Festival in South Korea. The film will hit theatres in India on 17 March 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.