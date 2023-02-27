Ahead of its trailer launch, makers unveiled a new set of posters from Nandita Das-directed Zwigato on Monday. This came shortly after makers led out an invitation to the media inviting them for the film’s trailer launch event scheduled for Wednesday, 1 March 2023. Taking to their respective social media handles, both the lead actors Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami shared their posters, giving a glimpse of the characters. While Kapil Sharma will be seen portraying the role of Manas, a food delivery agent, Shahana plays the role of his wife, Pratima. Besides the posters, makers also announced that the film’s trailer will be out on 1 March 2023, while it will hit theatres on 17 March 2023.

Sharma while sharing his poster on Instagram wrote, “Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh.”

On the other hand, the actress while sharing her own poster wrote, “Meet Pratima. Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai.”

As soon as the posters went out, while many of his friends from the industry including Vindu Dara Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Gajraj Rao congratulated the actor, many of his elated fans also took to the comment section and lauded the comedian’s never-seen avatar. Some also expressed their excitement to see Kapil Sharma back on the big screen after five years.

About Zwigato

Directed by Nandita Das under the banner of Applause Entertainment, Zwigato revolves around the story of a food delivery agent who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job during the pandemic. The film is all about the odds that middle-class families face in their daily lives, especially during the pandemic.

Notably, the film has already premiered at a series of international film festivals including the Toronto International Film Festival, the Busan International Film Festival, and the Kerala International Film Festival.

