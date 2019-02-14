Zoya Akhtar on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel: Dying to work with Hrithik, waiting for a good script

Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has remained a fan favorite, even seven years after its release. The coming-of-age film followed the story of three friends who have been inseparable since childhood and their bachelors trip to Spain and how they overcome problems to rediscover themselves.

Zoya, in a recent interview, shared that she wants to make a sequel.

"I am dying to work with Hritik Roshan. I am really keen to work with him again so planning to make a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. However, I will start working on this project only when I get a good script. Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Kalki Koechlin and Hrithik Roshan, all four guys are very special to me. I really share a good bonding with them so I can't even think of making a sequel just for the sake of money," she told a news channel, reports News18.

She added that she started her career with Hrithik and Farhan and she was looking forward to working with them.

Meanwhile, her musical drama, Gully Boy, loosely based on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy, had its premiere at Berlin Film Festival 2019. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, it released in cinemas on 14 February. She has also directed Amazon's upcoming web series Made in Heaven along with Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava.

