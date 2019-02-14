Amazon's Made in Heaven trailer: Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar's series scrutinises the fragility of happily-ever-afters

The trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original web series Made in Heaven has been unveiled, and it mercilessly rips apart the neatly-packed, but often fragile concept of a happily-ever-after.

The buildup is slow as the trailer opens with two Delhi-based wedding planners Tara (Shobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) convincing crazy rich families to shell out a fortune to create one memorable wedding.

However, the pace quickens as uncomfortable truths and mysterious secrets are uncovered against the backdrop of a perfectly-planned lavish wedding. We learn that the dream-merchant Tara is suspecting her husband of infidelity and a closeted Karan is grappling with the reality that his boyfriend will get married soon. The trailer presents a montage of clips that juxtaposes the extravagance of Indian weddings with vulnerable characters and their crumbling relationships.

The ensemble cast includes Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, apart from Dhulipala and Mathur. Several actors make cameo apperances, including Neena Gupta, Shweta Tripathi, Manjot Singh and Pulkit Samrat.

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and steered by Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair, Made in Heaven will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 8 March.

Watch the trailer here:

