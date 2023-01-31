Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Luck By Chance’ completes 14 years of its release which also marks as many years since her directorial debut. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Konkana Sen, and Dimple Kapadia amongst many others.

With Luck by Chance, Zoya Akhtar gives us a story so familiar, yet so unique and credible. Her directional debut with ‘Luck By Chance’ had proved her to be a writer and an exemplary director. In the span of 14 years of her career as a director, she has given us some of the best hits of her career with films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, amongst many others.

Today, as the film marks its 14th anniversary since its release in 2009, Tiger Baby’s official social media handle shares a video of them and writes “Luck or Chance? #14yearsofluckbychance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Baby (@tigerbabyofficial)



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Luck By Chance was produced Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Currently, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby is gearing up for the release of The Archies.

