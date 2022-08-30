With Netflix and Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby on board, the adored comic book series The Archies makes its way to India.

The Archies, a beloved comic, loved by all generations makes its way to India with Netflix and Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby on board. Based in the fictional town of Riverdale, the comic revolves around a few iconic characters who have time and again been re-narrated in different ways.

This time around, Zoya & Reema are all set and steadfast to narrate an Indian adaptation of the famous Archie Comics rooted in India and cemented in the Anglo Indian community.

Talking about the same, director Zoya Akhtar says “We needed a way to adapt it so that it retains its essence and is still rooted in India so we set it in the Anglo Indian community. It has been super exciting because it is a comic book coming to life and it crossed with a community that is often not represented in the mainstream media”

Calling The Archies a film about “seven kids and their shenanigans”, Akhtar said she is “obsessed” with the theme of friendship in movies. “It is a pure ensemble, it has seven kids. It is about the interpersonal relationship and that set the friendship.” Archies Comics is the “closest to my heart”, said the director. “It is the only comic book when I was a kid that is about kids, everything was about superhero but this was about regular teenagers. I like that.”

The upcoming film The Archies has a perfect cast of actors who keeps up with the young and charming energy of the character from the comic book. The film is an out-and-out musical experience that also dives deep into the nostalgia surrounding love, friendship, and life.

Starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina in key roles, The Archies is produced by Tiger Baby, Graphic India and Archie Comics and is directed by Zoya Akhtar, while the screenplay is adapted by Reema Kagti.

