You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan releases new Zero posters featuring Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma on eve of trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled two posters of his much-anticipated release Zero on Thursday. While in the first, SRK is seen alongside Katrina Kaif, the second one shows the actor with Anushka Sharma, who is seen sitting on a wheelchair.

Katrina and Anushka also shared the same pictures with fresh captions.

Dekhiye toh zara! Abhi tak haan naa kuch bhi nahi bola hai isey, aur phir bhi kitna khush lag raha hai Waise jodi buri nahi hai kya kehte ho?#ZeroPoster @iamsrk @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/2p2WfMEG59 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, whose Thugs of Hindostan is awaiting release on 8 November, tweeted in appreciation of the Zero trailer.

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to to watch the film! Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

SRK replied to Aamir with a picture of the two Khans together.

Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that! pic.twitter.com/4h0LD0qq1g — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018



The trailer of Zero will release on 2 November to commemorate SRK's 53rd birthday.

More on #Zero... SRK and Aanand L Rai will launch #ZeroTrailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]... The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had another development to share with regards to Zero.

#Xclusiv: #Zero is definitely releasing in #China... While the release date is not finalised yet, it might be before March 2019, Aanand L Rai tells me. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 09:32 AM