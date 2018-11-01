You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan releases new Zero posters featuring Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma on eve of trailer launch

FP Staff

Nov,01 2018 09:32:37 IST

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled two posters of his much-anticipated release Zero on Thursday. While in the first, SRK is seen alongside Katrina Kaif, the second one shows the actor with Anushka Sharma, who is seen sitting on a wheelchair.

Katrina and Anushka also shared the same pictures with fresh captions.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, whose Thugs of Hindostan is awaiting release on 8 November, tweeted in appreciation of the Zero trailer. 

SRK replied to Aamir with a picture of the two Khans together.

The trailer of Zero will release on 2 November to commemorate SRK's 53rd birthday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had another development to share with regards to Zero.

