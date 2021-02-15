Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases face-off between Batman and Joker, a glimpse of supervillain Darkseid

Zack Snyder's version of Justice League is set to drop on HBO Max on 18 March

HBO Max and WarnerMedia have released the long-awaited trailer of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League late on 14 February.

The preview features Gal Gadot's Diana Prince as she looks up at some ancient cave painting of Darkseid, the supervillain who was supposed to appear in the original film before Joss Whedon took over directing duties. The trailer also teases a showdown between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman. Vanity Fair had earlier revealed that “Joker appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet."

Snyder had stepped away from the film in post-production to attend to a personal tragedy, following which Warner Bros enlisted Whedon to write and direct new scenes that eventually reshaped the film's narrative and tone. However, the film tanked at the box office.

Following the mishap, last year HBO gave Snyder a budget to complete his cut of Justice League, the result of which will be releasing soon.

While only a few minutes of new footage was shot for the Snyder cut, this new version runs just shy of four hours long and will bring forth the original film’s sprawling ensemble, reports IndieWire.

The ensemble also includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, among others.

Snyder's Justice League cut is slated to release on HBO Max on 18 March.

Check out the trailer here