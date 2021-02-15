Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases face-off between Batman and Joker, a glimpse of supervillain Darkseid
Zack Snyder's version of Justice League is set to drop on HBO Max on 18 March
HBO Max and WarnerMedia have released the long-awaited trailer of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League late on 14 February.
The preview features Gal Gadot's Diana Prince as she looks up at some ancient cave painting of Darkseid, the supervillain who was supposed to appear in the original film before Joss Whedon took over directing duties. The trailer also teases a showdown between Jared Leto's Joker and Ben Affleck's Batman. Vanity Fair had earlier revealed that “Joker appears in the new film during a sequence set on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet."
Snyder had stepped away from the film in post-production to attend to a personal tragedy, following which Warner Bros enlisted Whedon to write and direct new scenes that eventually reshaped the film's narrative and tone. However, the film tanked at the box office.
Following the mishap, last year HBO gave Snyder a budget to complete his cut of Justice League, the result of which will be releasing soon.
While only a few minutes of new footage was shot for the Snyder cut, this new version runs just shy of four hours long and will bring forth the original film’s sprawling ensemble, reports IndieWire.
The ensemble also includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, among others.
Snyder's Justice League cut is slated to release on HBO Max on 18 March.
Check out the trailer here
The wait is almost over. Zack Snyder’s Justice League streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 18. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/e5Ve1se8sJ
— HBO Max (@hbomax) February 14, 2021
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey roped in for The Last of Us HBO adaptation
The Last of Us series will be based on the 2013 video-game of the same name by Sony-owned developer Naughty Dog.
Riz Ahmed on pouring every part of himself into his Sound of Metal role, lessons learned from playing Ruben
'Ruben is on a journey to try and learn the value of stillness, and that’s something that I think I can get better at,' says Sound of Metal actor Riz Ahmed.
Sundance Film Festival 2021: Robin Wright discusses directing and starring in her feature debut Land
Robin Wright said she faced unprecedented challenges shooting Land across 29 days in remote Alberta, Canada, where her team constructed a log cabin at 8,000 feet